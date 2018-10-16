Chase Broderson recognized as a 2018 CCAA Men’s Golf All-Canadian

Broderson earned three medals at the ACAC Golf Championships.

Chase Broderson has quickly become on of Red Deer College’s leaders on the golf course. Photo Submitted by RDC Athletics

Originally from Lacombe and currently golfing for the Red Deer College Golf Team, Chase Broderson recently received special recognition as a CCAA Men’s Golf All-Canadian at the CCAA Awards Banquet at Medicine Hat Lodge.

In only his first year golfing in the ACAC, Chase is having an outstanding season.

The gifted golfer from Lacombe earned three medals at Alberta Springs Golf Resort, Oct. 29 to 30, at the ACAC Golf Championships.

Broderson helped the RDC Mixed Golf team earn gold.

He was also a key member of the bronze medal winning Kings, while also earning individual silver with a two-round total of 151 (73 + 78).

– Submitted by RDC Athletics