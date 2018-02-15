CFL stars highlight this years LAPA Gala

Adarius Bowman, Charleston Hughes coming to Lacombe

PIGSKIN PICK - Former Edmonton Eskimo Adarius Bowman will be one of the special guests at the 9th Annual LAPA Gala on March 3rd. Photo Submitted

The ninth annual Lacombe Athletic Park Association (LAPA) Gala is returning to the Lacombe Memorial Centre on March 3rd.

This year, the event will feature special guests former Edmonton Eskimo Adarius Bowman, Saskatchewan Roughrider Charlston Hughes, Gilbert Dionne and Gord Bamford all in support of the MEGlobal Athletic Field.

LAPA Gala Organizer Darrin Thompson said the event has typically always had a football flavour.

“Henry Burris was one of the main celebrities that had been coming when he was a Stampeder and even when he was a Hamilton Ti-Cat. John Cornish also came for a number of years and over the years it has evolved into who else can we bring that hasn’t been to Lacombe or Central Alberta.”

Organizers are always hoping to raise as much as they can each year, with funds this year going to future capital projects.

“Right now we are looking at the long-term use of the facility and evaluating what sort of needs the community and the athletic groups in the area are requiring,” Thompson said. “We are very proud that our field is one of those multi-million dollar facilities that has a mandate for amateur and youth athletics to play like the pros.”

Thompson said it is important to maintain facilities like MEGlobal, because they have typically not been available in Alberta outside of Calgary and Edmonton.

“We know there are facilities going into Red Deer and we are proud we are able to support their organizations here while that facility was being built. We are now welcoming new groups and new sports every year,” he said.

Thompson said it is important for LAPA to keep a laid back attitude at these events, which is billed as the, “Most fun night in Lacombe each year”.

“The dress is wearing your favourite jersey and whatever you want to wear,” he said. “It is a chance to hang out with these celebrity guests. You can listen to stories and it is a chance to buy auction items and silent auction items. For the live auction, we have some fantastic items available. There will be door prizes and raffle tickets. There is something for everyone.”

There are still tickets available for $100 and tables of eight available for $750.

“You can visit lacombeathleticpark.ca or shoot me an email at lacombeathleticlapa@gmail.com,” Thompson said.

He added they are currently working on an event new to this year.

“We are looking to have a community event at the Lacombe Centre Mall in the afternoon prior to the Gala. It is a chance for the community to come and meet and greet with the celebrities,” he said.

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

Like us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RedDeerExpress/and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/RedDeerExpress.

Previous story
Canadian women’s hockey team beats U.S. 2-1 at PyeongChang Olympics

Just Posted

CFL stars highlight this years LAPA Gala

Adarius Bowman, Charleston Hughes coming to Lacombe

UPDATED/VIDEO: Klaus, Frank sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

Castor-area triple homicide coming to a close in Red Deer

Alberta community in shock after child dies on ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 57 year old Dianne Keen

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 57 year old Dianne Ellen Keen.

Visibility improving as arctic air system moves into Central Alberta

Environment Canada expects cold for next 7 days

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday Episode 3

Catch up on the latest happenings in Red Deer this week, Feb. 14th

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

‘Supercluster’ tech groups to share up to $950M in federal cash

It’s part of a high-tech collaboration to foster growth and create jobs

Home sales in Canada dip to lowest level in 3 years: CREA

Canadian Real Estate Association says January activity was down in 75% of local markets

Trump refuses to address gun control following deadly Florida shooting

While Trump avoids the topic, Florida governor Rick Scott vows to keep mentally ill from getting guns

Don MacIntyre’s hearing adjourned

MacIntyre is set to next appear in court next month

Canada takes bronze in figure skating

Canada kicks off Day 6 at Pyeongchang with bronze in figure skating

Radio host loses job after sexual comments on teen Olympian

A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts, Patrick Connor, after he made sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder

3,300 Shaw employees accept voluntary buyouts

Shaw Communications says 3,300 of its employees have decided to take a voluntary buyout package

Most Read