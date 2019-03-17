Scott Tilbury, community development officer at Red Deer Mustard Seed, poses for a photo with hockey great Joe Mullen after the game on Sunday at the Centrium. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Boston Bruins alumni team lends helping hand to raise money for two Red Deer charities

Fundraising goal for Sunday’s game between Bruins alumni team and Red Deer Community HOPE Stars is $60,000

The Red Deer Community HOPE Stars fell to the Boston Bruins alumni team, 9-7, during the fundraising game at the Centrium on Sunday.

But the ultimate goal was not to win or lose, but raise money for two local charities, The Mustard Seed and Shalom Counselling Centre.

Scott Tilbury, community development officer at Red Deer Mustard Seed, called the game was an ‘amazing success.’

“We are so thankful for the Boston Bruins alumni team for coming out to support the community to help the most vulnerable,” he said.

While the goal is to raise over $60,000, the total amount raised has not yet been counted.

 

Previous story
Canada drawn into tough World Cup group with Lithuania, Australia and Senegal

Just Posted

Boston Bruins alumni team lends helping hand to raise money for two Red Deer charities

Fundraising goal for Sunday’s game between Bruins alumni team and Red Deer Community HOPE Stars is $60,000

Wear your green and celebrate being Irish

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all!

Jason Stephan wins UCP nomination for Red Deer South

Stephan says he wants to run a principled provincial election

Red Deerians gather to mourn victims of New Zealand double mosque shooting

Messages of peace were heard during Saturday’s vigil

In Harmony Meditation and Wellness Center to provide Red Deer with an alternative to mainstream medicine

Wellness Centre grand opening at Parkland Mall on Saturday

49 killed at mosques in ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’

‘It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,’ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

5 things to know about Boeing’s problems over new airplane

More details have emerged suggesting similarities between the crash in Ethiopia and one earlier in Indonesia

QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Take our St. Patrick’s Day quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

Extra weeks of parental leave now available across Canada

Parents who share child care duties of newborns, newly adopted children eligible for five to eight more weeks

Australian senator blames Muslims for mosque attack, faces censure

Television cameras caught a 17-year-old boy breaking an egg on Sen. Fraser Anning’s head

Scheer makes statement on mosque attacks after backlash for no mention of Muslims

First statement was condemned quickly online for failing to specify that the attack was on Muslims

When gunman advanced on New Zealand mosque, 1 man ran at him

Abdul Aziz, 48, is being hailed as a hero for preventing more deaths during Friday prayers in New Zealand

UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after Edmonton mother found with boy

Edmonton Police cancelled the Amber Alert after the pair were located in Okotoks

Youth arrested near Wetaskiwin after pellet gun incident

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to a pointing a firearms complaint, one man wanted

Most Read