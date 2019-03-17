Boston Bruins alumni team lends helping hand to raise money for two Red Deer charities

Fundraising goal for Sunday’s game between Bruins alumni team and Red Deer Community HOPE Stars is $60,000

Scott Tilbury, community development officer at Red Deer Mustard Seed, poses for a photo with hockey great Joe Mullen after the game on Sunday at the Centrium. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

The Red Deer Community HOPE Stars fell to the Boston Bruins alumni team, 9-7, during the fundraising game at the Centrium on Sunday.

But the ultimate goal was not to win or lose, but raise money for two local charities, The Mustard Seed and Shalom Counselling Centre.

Scott Tilbury, community development officer at Red Deer Mustard Seed, called the game was an ‘amazing success.’

“We are so thankful for the Boston Bruins alumni team for coming out to support the community to help the most vulnerable,” he said.

While the goal is to raise over $60,000, the total amount raised has not yet been counted.