Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1 on Colome’s wild pitch in 9th

Blue Jays take on Seattle Tuesday night

Kevin Pillar scored the tiebreaking run on Alex Colome’s wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Sunday to stop a three-game losing streak.

Blue Jays shortstop Aledmys Diaz was carted off the field in the fifth inning after spraining his left ankle. Diaz drove in a run with an infield single to first baseman Brad Miller and hit the side of the base while trying to avoid a collision with pitcher Chris Archer, who was covering.

Pillar doubled off Colome (2-4) leading off the ninth, advanced on Kendrys Morales’ grounder and came home without a throw when Colome bounced a pitch off the mitt of catcher Wilson Ramos, who tried for a backhand pickup. The ball bounced to the backstop.

Ryan Tepera (2-1) failed to protect an eighth-inning lead, allowing a home run to Carlos Gomez leading off the inning. Gomez was 3 for 4 with his fifth home run this season, raising his average from .181 to .200.

Roberto Osuna allowed Daniel Robinson’s one-out single in the ninth, then got Mallex Smith to ground into a forceout and retired Gomez on a groundout. Osuna has nine saves in 10 chances.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was ejected for the third time in five days after Tepera was called for a balk in the eighth.

Toronto starter Marco Estrada gave up four hits and three walks in six innings, lowering his ERA from 6.19 to 5.21. Estrada had given up 18 runs in his four previous starts.

Archer allowed one run and five hits in a season-high seven innings.

Rookie Anthony Alford singled leading off the fifth, stole a base for the first time in the major leagues, advanced on Luke Maile’s flyout and scored on Diaz’s infield hit.

Ramos had two hits, extending his hitting streak to 14 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Curtis Granderson missed his second straight game because of right hamstring tightness,

Rays: RHP Nathan Eovaldi is to make his second rehab start Wednesday following right elbow surgery. He will be limited to 35 pitches.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (0-4, 7.52) will pitch against Seattle on Tuesday night in opener of a six-game homestand.

Rays: LHP Blake Snell (4-1, 2.55) faces Atlanta on Tuesday in the first game of a two-game series.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Dick Scanlon, The Associated Press

