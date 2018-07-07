SUPERKIDS TRIATHLON - Kids from all over Central Alberta took part in the Superkids Triathlon at the Abbey Centre in Blackfalds. Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express

Blackfalds Superkids Triathlon grows in second year

68 kids introduced to the sport of triathlon

Kids from all Central Alberta could be well on their way to being future triathletes.

Superkids Triathlon, put on by the Town of Blackfalds, is a fun day which introduces kids aged 5-12 to the sport of triathlon.

“The organizers of this event are runners, swimmers and bikers themselves and really want to help spread the fun and community that is triathlon.” said Carol Simpson, Abbey Centre guest services officer and event organizer. “We want to provide a safe, comfortable environment to empower kids to explore what it is like to swim, bike and run.”

Kids aged 5-7 took part in a 25 m swim, a 1 km bike and 500 m run, while kids aged 8-12 did a 50 m swim, a 2 km bike and 1 km run.

“This is our second year and we have 68 participants between the ages of 5-12 doing a swim, bike and run,” Simpson said. “The big idea is to have a really fun, safe environment for young people to try out the sport of triathlon.”

The majority of the kids were brand new to the sport.

“We have a lot of first timers and also with it being our second year, we do have some kids that have returned to do it again with us,” Simpson said.

Simpson hopes that this day can lead to kids continuing on in the sport.

“I myself am a triathlete, I love the sport and it is important to have an environment when they are young to learn the sport and be less intimidated when they get older,” she said. “If they try it as a child, they may grow into being adult triathletes.”

Simpson hopes they can continue to grow the event in year three.

“It is at Town of Blackfalds event, we had some growth in registration this year and we would love to see it continue and get bigger,” she said.

todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

