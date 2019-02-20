Alberta’s Emma Bragg hits the vault with a light touch on her way to scoring a 9.037 on this first rotation in the Women’s All Around Gymnastics competition on Feb. 19th at the Collicutt Centre. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press News Services

Alberta’s Montana Fairbairn just 0.05 points from gold in Women’s Gymnastics

The Strathmore native takes home fourth spot

In the women’s all-around gymnastics events, Montana Fairbairn of Strathmore was the province’s top finisher in the fourth position. Throughout the four-apparatus event, Fairbairn combined a score of 37.237 points, just 0.05 points from the podium and 0.55 points from the gold medal spot.

Fairbairn posted the second highest score in the vault with 9.575 points. In the uneven bar, she posted 9.100 points and went on to post 9.187 on the beam. In the fourth event, the floor routine, Fairbairn scored 9.375 points.

Today, the artistic gymnastics competition will resume with the men’s all-around event at the Collicutt Centre. Alberta will have five gymnasts competing for medals.

 

Amelie Blanton of New Brunswick used this flip on the floor exercise event in the Women’s All Around Gymnastics competition to score 8.612 at the Collicutt Centre on Feb. 19th. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press News Services

Alberta’s Pascale Paradis earns bronze in 7.5 km Female Biathlon

