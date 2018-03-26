The Paralympic Sports Association (PSA) (www.parasports.net) is excited to present the 15th Annual Western Canada Sledge Hockey Tournament and the Matt Cook Memorial Cup.

The tournament will take place in Red Deer at the Kinsmen Twin Arenas and the Collicutt Centre from March 30th to April 1st. The event will feature 15 teams with athletes of all ages and abilities. Teams will be traveling from all over Western Canada to compete in junior and intermediate age categories.

Paralympic Sports Association encourages anyone who is curious about this unique sport, to come out to watch and get involved with the event.

Sledge hockey joined the Hockey Alberta family of programs in the spring of 2004 and has been growing in Alberta ever since. Sledge hockey is an innovative team sport that incorporates the same rules and strategies as ‘Stand-up’ ice hockey. Players sit on specially designed sleds with skate blades under the seat and use two sticks, to pass, stick handle, shoot the puck, and propel and maneuver their sleds. This year is the first time the tournament will be hosted in Red Deer and we would like to thank the City of Red Deer for working hard with us to ensure the success of this tournament.

“It’s because of the continued support by our partners like Hockey Alberta, the City of Red Deer and the Government of Alberta that make events like this possible. Their commitment to youth and sport will help us make the 2018 Western Canada Sledge Hockey Tournament an unforgettable experience for the athletes, parents, coaches, volunteers and fans,” Gary Marcellus, president of Paralympic Sports Association.

Sledge Hockey has become one of the biggest attractions for spectators at the Winter Paralympic Games (Para Ice Hockey) since its debut in Lillehammer, Norway, in 1994. This year Team Canada appeared in the gold medal game for the first time since 2006 and took home the silver medal.. It is fast-paced, highly physical, and played by many clubs throughout North America.

For more information, please visit www.parasports.net.

-Submitted by Paralympic Sports Association (PSA)