Lots to see and do at Alberta Culture Days

It’s a happening weekend with Alberta Culture Heritage Days on this weekend. The day long events run Sept. 28th to the 30th.

The event, which is part of National Culture Days and includes more than 800 communities from coast to coast, will feature many family-friendly events around Red Deer.

It’s a great way for families and kids to understand the arts right here in their community. The overall concept of National Culture Days is about increasing awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of Canadians in the arts.

Kicking things off this Friday is ‘Welcome to our World of Arts and Culture at C.A.R.E.’ from noon – 6 p.m. in the Maple Room at the Immigrant Centre, ground floor (5000 – Gaetz Avenue).

The event will be interactive, intergenerational and fun for the whole family. It runs in collaboration with Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association and the Red Deer Native Friendship Centre.

Also taking place Friday is ‘Live at The Hub’ featuring musician Justine Vandergrift from 1 to 3 p.m. Over at the Memorial Centre, check out what awaits audiences this season during CATena, put on by Central Alberta Theatre. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Festival Hall will be humming with an array of events and activities including a celebration of dance, a cultural showcase, kids’ activities and more.

A number of events, planned by the Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society, will run in tandem with an afternoon concert by Canadian family entertainer Fred Penner, which runs Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Red Deer Memorial Centre.

Other highlights of the weekend include a visit with author and illustrator Ruth Ohi on Saturday at the Red Deer Public Library downtown branch.

The public are invited to meet Ohi at two events – a Saturday morning storytime at 11 a.m., and unique to this year’s tour, an afternoon youth workshop at 2 p.m. intended to get kids Grade 3 and up interested in the craft of writing and illustrating children’s books.

For a full list of activities visit reddeer.ca/AlbertaCultureDays.