Young man from Tees dies in tragic collision

A teenager from Tees died after the vehicle he was driving collided with a light standard.

Blackfalds RCMP, along with the Lacombe County Fire Department were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision early Saturday morning on Highway 12, at Clive.

Police say there were two people in the vehicle at the time when it hit the light standard. “The vehicle then rolled several times in the south ditch. The driver of the motor vehicle was ejected from the vehicle,” say police.

First aid was attempted but the 19-year-old succumbed to his injuries. The male passenger was treated at hospital with injuries that are said to be relatively minor.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation by the Blackfalds RCMP. The family of the deceased has been notified. No further updates will be provided on this collision.