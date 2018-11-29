(Canadian Press)

World eyes trade tension as Trudeau arrives at high-drama G20 summit

G20 summit to draw global attention over trade tensions between China and the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Buenos Aires this morning for a high-stakes G20 summit set to begin on Friday and draw global attention over trade tensions between China and the United States.

The Canadian government is also looking to sign the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on the summit sidelines, though the Prime Minister’s Office hasn’t finally confirmed that formality is in the delegation’s plans.

READ MORE: No G20 member has climate plan strong enough to meet Paris targets

The government is also open to talking about international security.

Earlier this week, Canada and its allies condemned the seizure of three Ukrainian naval vessels near Crimea.

A government official says Canada is very concerned about the situation unfolding in Ukraine specifically, and Russian aggression generally.

The Trudeau government is also expecting the October murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be raised at the G20, given the attendance of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe cash approved by judge
Next story
Netflix Canada plans biggest price increase yet as competition intensifies

Just Posted

Red Deerians encouraged to load up a loader with winter donations

New and gently used, clean winter coats and mittens encouraged at Snow and Ice event this weekend

‘LETTERKENNY Live, the Encore’ lands at the Enmax Centrium Dec. 15th

Earlier this year, the original tour took over venues across the country

The Nutcracker set to light up Red Deer College Arts Centre

Popular Christmas tradition runs Dec. 14th-16th on the mainstage

Learning safety on school buses

Red Deer Catholic School students are learning the importance of school bus safety this week

Local students delve into sustainability project in support of Winter Games

Project overseen by ‘Saws for Schools Club’ based at Central Middle School

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Irregular migrants will cost Canada over $340 million, says PBO

The average cost for migrants who entered the country between April 2017 and March 2018 is just over $14,000

Ukraine urges NATO to deploy ships amid standoff with Russia

Action by NATO could further inflame tensions between the two countries

Canada sanctions Saudis linked to Khashoggi killing

The move to be annouced at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires

Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

Trump’s former lawyer has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress

Trump says he wouldn’t take Manafort pardon ‘off the table’

Trump claims dirty tactics employed by the special counsel pressured witnesses to lie

B.C. police officer raises concerns about online edible sales

He was shocked to bust a woman allegedly selling weed-laced brownies with 40 times the recommended single dose of THC

Netflix Canada plans biggest price increase yet as competition intensifies

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

World eyes trade tension as Trudeau arrives at high-drama G20 summit

G20 summit to draw global attention over trade tensions between China and the United States.

Most Read