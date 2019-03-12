Lacombe resident Amber Maetche said the ‘rope em and grope em’ comment she heard from a Yellow Vest protester Saturday while marching in Red Deer’s Women’s March is disrespectful. She’s speaking out against it. Photo/Facebook

Women’s March participant speaks out about alleged rude comment made by Yellow Vest protester

Amber Maetche says ‘rope ‘em and grope ‘em’ comment is not okay by today’s standards

Lacombe resident Amber Maetche was marching in the Red Deer Women’s March last Saturday when she says she heard a rude comment directed at her and others coming from the Yellow Vest protesters.

It happened when the Women’s March participants were passing the spot outside City Hall where the Yellow Vest protesters rally every Saturday, she says.

Many people heard the comment, ‘rope ‘em and grope ‘em,’ coming from one of the protesters.

“I found the Yellow Vests almost disrespectful of not giving us the space to do our March,” she said a few days after the March. “I didn’t expect them to join us but they didn’t really give space and having that comment said, a lot of people heard.”

After the March, with her fiance, she drove past the Yellow Vest protesters because she wanted to confront them about making a sexist comment at an event about women’s rights and empowerment.

“I held my sign out the window and I ended up saying, ‘Who said, ‘rope ‘em and grope ‘em’? That was so disrespectful to the women in this March today,’” she says. “No one wanted to say who it was.

“It’s really disappointing because it’s good that they are standing up for what they believe in, too, but if they are going to tear down other people who believe other things, it’s not okay.”

She says if the Yellow Vest movement allows members to make sexist or racist comments to others who are fighting for their own rights just like them, it’s disrespectful.

“I just really wanted to have one of them say, ‘It was that guy,’ or ‘We are sorry that was said by any of us.’ But they didn’t want to own up that anyone in their group had said that.”

The comment was a joke, Maetche says, but by today’s standards, she feels jokes like that are unacceptable.

“I’m sure he is not a horrible person and probably has a daughter or mother and he wouldn’t say anything like that to them but the point is he did say that and it was so disrespectful to all the women there fighting for equality.

“I don’t want to throw all the Yellow Vest people under this guy but the fact that they did nothing and they accept people like that in their cause just isn’t good for them.

“I just wanted to make the point that comments like that are just not okay. And the fact that it was at this public march and probably many people heard him say that. We cannot tolerate that and I’m glad I took a stand and went back and said something.”

Maetche also posted on her Facebook page, calling out Red Deer’s Yellow Vest movement. She feels it is important to speak out about the issue.

“I will not be silent! And this is definitely not over!” reads her post.

The Red Deer Express reached out to the Yellow Vest Red Deer group via its Facebook page but did not hear back before the deadline.

Previous story
Agencies come together to host ‘Community – The Power of One’

Just Posted

Women’s March participant speaks out about alleged rude comment made by Yellow Vest protester

Amber Maetche says ‘rope ‘em and grope ‘em’ comment is not okay by today’s standards

‘It’s like your youth comes back to you:’ RDC students learn how boxing can help improve the lifestyle of those with Parkinson’s

Boxing gym helping to reverse, reduce and delay the symptoms of serious nervous system disorder

Agencies come together to host ‘Community – The Power of One’

The annual event runs March 23rd at the Welikoklad Event Centre

Annual Red Deer Public Schools Ski Loppet takes place at River Bend Golf Course

About 500 students raced a three-and five-kilometre course

Red Deer Players presents ‘Mixed Nuts’ on March 23rd

Comedy/music evening includes launch of communty arts scholarship

Annual Red Deer Public Schools Ski Loppet takes place at River Bend Golf Course

About 500 students raced a three-and five-kilometre course

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

The accident raised concerns over parallels to a crash of the same model of aircraft in Indonesia last October

Feds launch review of official-languages law 50 years after its introduction

The 1969 law enshrined Canadians’ right to receive federal services in English or French

OECD concerned with allegations Trudeau interfered in SNC-Lavalin case

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development oversees a global anti-bribery convention

Most Read