Women of Excellence benefits from Red Deer Art Battle

Art Battle will feature 12 women battling it out in three rounds

STRIKE A POSE - Emily Thomson, one of this year’s painters and Women of Excellence nominees and Joe Larsen of Red Deer Art Battle strike a post behind Thompson’s painting. photo submitted

The Women of Excellence Gala is this year’s beneficiary for the Red Deer Art Battle.

The Art Battle will showcase 12 women who will battle it out in three intense rounds of painting.

The live competitive painting will see painters create the best work they can in 20 minutes.

“Everybody in the crowd can vote as to who they think is the best, and then you get forwarded and forwarded to the final round which is the third round,” said Kristine Bugayong, chief executive officer for the Red Deer & District Community Foundation.

The winner of the Art Battle will do a live painting at the annual Women of Excellence Gala June 6th at the Sheraton Red Deer. The painting will then be auctioned off to the audience.

“Everything that’s going to be done on the 6th is also going to be sold that night.

“It’s going to be a fun night. I think it’s very good to have that synergy between the two entities, and it was an easy conversation with Joe Larsen who does Red Deer Art Battle.”

Larsen said he heard about the Women of Excellence through his cashier Cynthia Lloyd who volunteers for his Art Battles and works at the Red Deer & District Community Foundation.

“She presented the idea to me and explained what it was all about and I said, I’ve never heard of this before and it sounds like a fantastic idea,” said Larsen, host and organizer of Red Deer Art Battle.

He added that it’s especially great as it’s for younger girls, too.

“That’s pretty outstanding in my eyes.”

Larsen will be donating part of the proceeds to the Women of Excellence, and two of the nominees will be showcased and will be painting at the Art Battle.

“It’s just something different and I think it creates a lot of awareness for Women of Excellence.”

The Art Battle, which takes place April 6th at the Radisson Hotel, marks the second lead-up event to the Women of Excellence Gala June 6th.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 403 341 6911.