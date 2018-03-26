STRIKE A POSE - Emily Thomson, one of this year’s painters and Women of Excellence nominees and Joe Larsen of Red Deer Art Battle strike a post behind Thompson’s painting. photo submitted

Women of Excellence benefits from Red Deer Art Battle

Art Battle will feature 12 women battling it out in three rounds

The Women of Excellence Gala is this year’s beneficiary for the Red Deer Art Battle.

The Art Battle will showcase 12 women who will battle it out in three intense rounds of painting.

The live competitive painting will see painters create the best work they can in 20 minutes.

“Everybody in the crowd can vote as to who they think is the best, and then you get forwarded and forwarded to the final round which is the third round,” said Kristine Bugayong, chief executive officer for the Red Deer & District Community Foundation.

The winner of the Art Battle will do a live painting at the annual Women of Excellence Gala June 6th at the Sheraton Red Deer. The painting will then be auctioned off to the audience.

“Everything that’s going to be done on the 6th is also going to be sold that night.

“It’s going to be a fun night. I think it’s very good to have that synergy between the two entities, and it was an easy conversation with Joe Larsen who does Red Deer Art Battle.”

Larsen said he heard about the Women of Excellence through his cashier Cynthia Lloyd who volunteers for his Art Battles and works at the Red Deer & District Community Foundation.

“She presented the idea to me and explained what it was all about and I said, I’ve never heard of this before and it sounds like a fantastic idea,” said Larsen, host and organizer of Red Deer Art Battle.

He added that it’s especially great as it’s for younger girls, too.

“That’s pretty outstanding in my eyes.”

Larsen will be donating part of the proceeds to the Women of Excellence, and two of the nominees will be showcased and will be painting at the Art Battle.

“It’s just something different and I think it creates a lot of awareness for Women of Excellence.”

The Art Battle, which takes place April 6th at the Radisson Hotel, marks the second lead-up event to the Women of Excellence Gala June 6th.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 403 341 6911.

Previous story
Jadi Bird has been reported missing
Next story
Liberals prepare big push on election reform bills

Just Posted

Women of Excellence benefits from Red Deer Art Battle

Art Battle will feature 12 women battling it out in three rounds

Alberta’s famous raptor the focus on talk set for March 29th

Philip J. Currie is coming to Red Deer College as a guest speaker for the Red Deer River Naturalists

Eco-Living Fair brings sustainability home

ReThink Red Deer hosts 8th annual environmentally conscious event

Pursuit with rogue semi ends in arrest

RCMP chased a stolen semi tractor from Red Deer to Airdrie

Red Deer College students host event for survivors of sexual assault

Take Back the Night aims to ‘shatter the silence and stop the violence’

WATCH: Red Deer Roller Derby Jr. Invitational is a big smash

Nuclear Free League hosts third competition for skaters around Alberta

Half Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear due to fires and climate change

A new study shows half of Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear by 2100 due to wildfires and climate change.

Liberals prepare big push on election reform bills

After more than two years riding the brakes on a raft of promised reforms to election laws, the Trudeau government is preparing to put the pedal to the metal

Russian shopping mall fire kills 64; no alarms reported

The fire at the four-story Winter Cherry mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo was extinguished by Monday morning after burning through the night.

Feds ease restrictions on prescription heroin to address opioid epidemic

The government is making it easier for patients to access prescription heroin and methadone in its fight against the opioid crisis.

Canada expels Russian diplomats in wake of British attack

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says the move is in solidarity with Britain in the wake of a nerve agent attack

U.S. expels 60 Russian diplomats, closes Seattle consulate

Senior Trump administration officials said all 60 Russians were spies working in the U.S. under diplomatic cover

Michael Buble announces wife’s pregnancy as Juno Awards get underway in Vancouver

Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato already have two children

Canada’s Jones beats Sweden’s Hasselborg to win gold at women’s curling worlds

The win capped a perfect 14-0 run for the Winnipeg team

Most Read