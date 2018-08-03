Winners to take over part of old Safeway location at Parkland Mall

No opening date confirmed as of yet

Winners was announced this week as the new occupant of the old Safeway store at Parkland Mall.

Melody McKnight, retail manager at Parkland Mall said they have signed a long term lease for about 40 percent of that space.

“They’re going to keep their south store and then open one up here as well,” she said, adding that the remainder of the space is still under negotiations with other potential retailers.

“It may be just one retailer or it may still be split into two, because it’s a huge space.”

McKnight said the SportChek area has been claimed but can’t announce details about it yet.

“They’re going to choose their opening date and make a big announcement and that should be coming soon.”

“They’re going to make an announcement about that soon.”