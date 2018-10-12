Wind warning in effect

It is expected to be an extremely windy afternoon, Friday with a wind warning issued for Southern and Central Alberta.

A forecast issued by Environment Canada states strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.

A strong cold front is moving from the north to south across the province of Alberta today. Beginning early this afternoon winds will begin to gust out of the northwest in excess of 90 km/h. Winds are expected to ease late this afternoon into the early evening hours.

In addition periods of rain will change to a brief period of snow behind the cold front.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.