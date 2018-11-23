Wildlife relocation expert to oust koi-eating otter from Vancouver garden

Park Board staff plan to hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the next steps to deal with the otter and protect the garden’s remaining koi.

An otter is seen behind a tree in the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, in Vancouver in a recent handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout/Sadie Brown

The Vancouver Park Board says it’s not a matter of if — but when — a river otter is humanely captured and safely removed from a tranquil garden where it has made a den and is rapidly munching through a stock of large and valuable koi carp.

The park board says a wildlife relocation expert will be brought in today to trap the otter and move it to a more appropriate home.

Officials originally thought the otter could be transplanted to nearby Stanley Park, but a news release from the park board says once the creature is caught it will be moved to the Fraser Valley because that is the “best habitat for a long and healthy life.”

Koi began disappearing from the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in downtown Vancouver last weekend, just hours after a Vancouver resident took a photo of an otter scampering through the busy streets surrounding the walled park.

A spokesman for the garden says remnants of at least six of the carp have been found since then and the hungry critter also revealed its stubborn “ottertude” early Thursday when it snatched the bait from a trap set to snare it, but avoided capture.

Park Board staff plan to hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the next steps to deal with the otter and protect the garden’s remaining koi.

Read more: Koi-munching otter avoids trap in Vancouver Chinese garden

Read more: Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to spend $1.1 billion to retrofit social housing for safety, energy savings
Next story
Trump’s Thanksgiving menu includes turkey and grievances

Just Posted

Red Deer Public Works talks snow removal

City starts out winter season with 12,000 tonnes of sand

WATCH: Salvation Army launches annual Christmas Kettle campaign

This year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign goal is $240,000

Open call for musicians, storytellers and performers at the Canada Winter Games

2019 Canada Winter Games takes place Feb. 15th to March 2nd, 2019

Potter’s Hands Ministries continues to reach out to the community

Array of ministries based out of downtown soup kitchen and local church

Record amount raised during this year’s Smile Cookie campaign in Red Deer

Tim Hortons owners presented a cheque for $41,238 that goes to the Reading College program

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Pickup crashes through guardrail near Ponoka

It is believed there were minor injuries to the driver whose pickup ended up in the median

Annual inflation rises to 2.4% thanks to higher costs for gas, airline tickets

Year-over-year prices at the pump were 12 per cent higher in October, air transportation prices were up 9.4 per cent and mortgage interest costs climbed seven per cent, the report said.

Calgary quarterback earns second CFL outstanding player award

Calgary Stampeders quarterback, Bo Levi Mitchell, was named the CFL’s top player Thursday night during the league’s awards banquet at the Winspear Centre.

Stores usher in Black Friday with easier ways to get deals

They’re offering new ways for shoppers to get deals online and in the store easier and faster in the age of instant gratification.

Trump’s Thanksgiving menu includes turkey and grievances

President Donald Trump was sure to congratulate himself, telling the officers that the country is doing exceptionally well on his watch.

Wildlife relocation expert to oust koi-eating otter from Vancouver garden

Park Board staff plan to hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the next steps to deal with the otter and protect the garden’s remaining koi.

Mail service halted in Ottawa as Commons looks to take up back-to-work bill

The capital, as well as smaller towns in Ontario and British Columbia, are all being targeted by rotating strikes by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

B.C. to spend $1.1 billion to retrofit social housing for safety, energy savings

The initiative will focus on increasing the use of cleaner energy in 51,000 units

Most Read