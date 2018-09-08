WATCH: The Boston Bruins Alumni team will head to Red Deer in March

The Mustard Seed and Shalom Counselling partner up for a good cause

Mike Thibeau, Benno Fath, Scott Tilbury and David Foster present the Boston Bruins Alumni fundraising game, which will take place March 17, 2019. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

The Mustard Seed and Shalom Counselling Centre have teamed up to host a major fundraising event in Red Deer on March 17th at the Enmax Centrium.

The Boston Bruins Alumni team will be heading out to Red Deer to face off against the Red Deer HOPE STARS to help bring hope to the most vulnerable citizens of Central Alberta.

“We believe that the community is stronger when we form strategic partnerships. We are committed, as is Shalom Counselling, to improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable men, women, children and families,” said Scott Tilbury, fund development officer with The Mustard Seed.

Benno Fath, executive director at Shalom Counselling added, “Shalom Counselling is delighted to be partnering with The Mustard Seed in this fundraiser and delighted to be involved with David Foster.”

Foster, who has worked at Costco for 11 years, came up with the idea to hold this event, as he and his wife have had to utilize services in the past.

“We wanted to make people are aware of some of the services that are available like The Mustard Seed, Shalom Counselling, Kid Sport, any of them,” he said, adding that he approached various charities to give people more awareness of what these charities can do for them.

“I could never afford a psychiatrist but with Shalom Counselling people can if they’re really down and out. Some people need a meal, some people need some shelter so The Mustard Seed is there,” said Foster.

Foster also happens to be a huge fan of the Boston Bruins.

“I’m a huge Bruins fan, hockey is hockey and I’m Canadian. What can I say? It’s one of those things, whether you’re a hockey fan or just a Canadian, hockey’s there.”

The Bruin players include hockey legends such as Raymond Bourque, Rick Middleton, Ken Linsemen, Reggie Lemelin, Al Iafrate and several other surprise guests.

The game will take place at the Enmax Centrium March 17th at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.

The game will be followed by a banquet at Festival Hall.

VIP tickets went on sale Sept. 8th at 10 a.m. through Tickets Alberta and select-a-seat tickets and family packs for the game will go on sale Sept. 22nd.

“The Red Deer HOPE STARS is the team that will be taking on the Boston Bruins Alumni Hockey team, and the team is comprised of players in the community, individuals that love hockey, individuals that love the Bruins or want to compete against the Bruins or just want to take part. Every person that is playing on the ice is pledging a minimum of $750,” said Tilbury.

He added that there will also be a three on three street hockey tournament on Sept. 29th to promote the alumni hockey game and help raise money for the Optimist Club of Red Deer.

“Our Red Deer HOPE STARS jersey will be revealed at that time and a number of the HOPE STARS will be participating in that three on three tournament as well,” said Tilbury.

The presenting sponsor for the upcoming Bruins event is Southside Dodge Chrysler Jeep.

“At Southside we love partnering up with a few different charities and we were more than happy to jump at the opportunity when Scott presented it to us,” said Mike Thibeau, marketing manager at Southside.

As for Foster, he plans to go back to school for business administration and keep on raising awareness with these fundraising events, attracting different NHL alumni teams in the years to come.

“It’s a lot of fun, you meet a lot of people and you really learn about a lot of people. I really appreciate everything it has given to me so far and I can’t wait for what comes in the future.”