Employees at the Canyon Ski Resort were working hard on Wednesday to open the ski hills to the public for Nov. 8th at 5 p.m. The resort is the first in Western Canada to open this season. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

WATCH: Red Deer’s Canyon Ski Resort becomes first ski resort in Western Canada to open

Ski resort general manager said most hills will remain open to the public during Canada Winter Games

The recent cold weather has made it possible for the Canyon Ski Resort to open early this year, making it the first ski resort in Western Canada to open for the season.

The hills will be open today from 5 to 9 p.m. for those looking to get an early start on a short evening ski, said the resort’s General Manager David Martel.

“It’s a pretty great accomplishment to keep up with those big mountain resorts,” he said. “At the end of the day, we all belong to the Canada West Ski Areas Association, so it is just good bragging rights. It’s gratifying to know that our hard work has paid off.”

The Limited Terrain ski hill will be open with access by the triple chair lift. The Magic Carpet beginner area will also be open. The opening lift pass is $20.

The cold weather that started around 11 p.m. on Sunday made the early opening possible, he said. The resort needs a minimum of minus two degrees Celsius to begin to make snow.

“We turned on our snow-making system and we’ve been going non-stop and the colder it gets the more water we can flow out of our snow-making guns. So those nights that we had those minus 12 degrees Celsius. They were fantastic.”

While the temperature is supposed to begin to rise again by Friday, and get up to six degrees by Tuesday, he said that won’t effect the skiing because the base of snow can maintain a cool enough temperature to not melt.

The resort’s biggest project this year, and what helped it to open early, is its partnership with the upcoming Canada Winter Games, to be held from Feb. 15th to March 3rd. Snowboarding, alpine skiing and freestyle skiing will be hosted at the resort.

The upgrades to the resort’s snow-making system took place last summer, he said. This summer, an elevator was built to make the resort accessible to everyone.

”We are able to pump more water for the snow guns, which is big,” he said. “The more we can pump, the more water we can put out onto the hill. As well as some of the earth work, it was completed the summer of 2017. It allowed us to create a new run down from the top. It is narrower of a run. It requires less snow to open than our other one.”

The resort will be open to the public during the Canada Winter Games, but certain ski hills will be closed for the competitions.

Email news tips to Robin Grant

Previous story
Younger Canadians interested in attending Remembrance Day events: poll
Next story
Sprawling Lacombe County Estate on sale for $15.5 million

Just Posted

Three youth arrested after robbing a store with a fake gun

Red Deer RCMP seized replica handgun and knives during the arrests

Dean Brody heads to Red Deer with stripped down, acoustic show

Dirt Road Stories tour offers a kitchen party lodge-type experience

Red Deer’s JB Owen presents her female hygiene product to Dragons’ Den

The show airs Nov. 8th

Cornerstone’s Annie comes out just in time for Christmas

The Red Deer show is on Nov. 9th to 18th

Toronto-based pop-rocksters The Elwins head to Bo’s Nov. 8th

Popular band signed on with USS’s Canadian run

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

Sprawling Lacombe County Estate on sale for $15.5 million

Property includes residence, lodge and a private 9-hole golf course

Younger Canadians interested in attending Remembrance Day events: poll

Survey found a 10% spike in people who plan to go to a ceremony this year compared to 2017

Tony Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity

Former Conservative MP says he contacted Ontario police last summer.

McClintic back in prison after time in healing lodge, Tori Stafford’s father says

Terri-Lynne McClintic pleaded guilty to the 2009 abduction, rape and murder of Tori Stafford, an eight-year-old girl from Woodstock, Ont.

B.C. Mountie largely at fault for crash that totalled Calgary family’s van

A judge found some blame for both drivers in a 2014 collision on a busy Aldergrove highway.

Supply of food, other goods in question after fire rips through Iqaluit store

The fire broke out late Wednesday night at the Northmart store

Inappropriate comments stem from outdated sense of humour: Manitoba politician

Cliff Graydon says he is only guilty of having a sense of humour that stems from another era

13 dead including gunman in shooting at California bar

A law enforcement official said the 29-year-old gunman deployed a smoke device and used a .45-calibre handgun.

Most Read