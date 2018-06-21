CELEBRATION - Red Deerians take part in celebrations to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day June 21st. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

WATCH: Red Deer commemorates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Citizens take part in activities throughout the week

A group of Red Deerians gathered in City Hall Park to commemorate Aboriginal Day. Each year on June 21st Canadians across the country take part in celebrations to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The day is recognized in celebration and respect for First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples from the past, present and future and is commemorated in Red Deer by the Urban Aboriginal Voices Society.

“One year ago today we made history together and we marked the beginning of our new era of relationship between the Urban Aboriginal Voices Society through a landmark protocol agreement marking the beginning of a new era of relationship in the spirit of truth and reconciliation,” said Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer.

“I Tara Veer, Mayor of the City of Red Deer hereby encourage Red Deerians to (extend) proud recognition and honour to all Indigenous Persons and affirm our partnership in actioning our local commitment to truth and reconciliation.”

National Aboriginal Day activities run through until June 24th.

