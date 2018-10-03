Madi Millar, left, and Estie Van Der Velden, owner of Stella Bean Sweets, pose for a photo with their Vanilla Bean Make-A-Wish cupcakes Wednesday. The bakery is taking part in Wishful Baking Week and raising funds for Make-A-Wish Northern Alberta. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

WATCH: Making wishes come true one cupcake at a time

Local bakeries participate in Make-A-Wish Northern Alberta Wishful Baking Week

Local bakeries are helping make wishes come true.

Estie Van Der Velden, owner of Stella Bean Sweets on 50th St., said participating in the Make-A-Wish Northern Alberta Wishful Baking Week, taking place from Oct. 1st to 5th, was a nice way to give back.

“The cupcake we have chosen to bake is the fluffy vanilla cupcake and that’s because it seems to be all the kids’ favourite cupcake,” she said.

The bakery’s cupcakes are decorated with green icing and gold stars.

“We like to call them the Cupcakes for Wishes,” she said.

T’s Bakery Cafe on 2840 Bremner Ave. is also participating by creating a wish-themed item for customers to buy.

All the money raised goes to Make-A-Wish Northern Alberta.

