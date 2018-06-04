RECOGNIZED - Several local Grade 12 students landed cash awards Monday from the Rotary Club of Red Deer in conjunction with the Red Deer & District Community Foundation. The 16 Rotary Career Opportunity Award recipients received $2,000 each during a special lunch meeting at the Pidherney Centre. Mark Weber/Red Deer Express

WATCH: Local high school students land financial awards for future studies

Rotary Career Opportunity Award recipients received $2,000 each

Several local Grade 12 students landed cash awards Monday from the Rotary Club of Red Deer in conjunction with the Red Deer & District Community Foundation.

Sixteen Rotary Career Opportunity Award recipients received $2,000 each during a special lunch meeting at the Pidherney Centre.

“It’s important because it acknowledges the Rotary Club’s involvement in our community and how they recognize the up-and-comers who also have involvement in the community,” said Josh Young, one of the award recipients.

“The scholarship is a way of recognizing that we have dreams, and that sometimes there are obstacles we have (in) achieving them. This scholarship is a way that kind of smooths the road for us,” said Young, who is planning to attend the University of Alberta this fall to begin studies in engineering.

“It’s a huge honour,” said Ben Harman, another recipient.

“It’s wonderful to be able to have people there and organizations like the Rotary Club who want to help me further my career.

“It’s really important that I follow my passion, and the Rotary Club has given me the opportunity to do so,” said Harman, who will be studying education and history this fall. “They are very dedicated to helping everybody including the youth.”

Rounding out the list of recipients are Keira Ostrosser, Sydney McMurray, Cristy Cabrera Rodriguez, Breanna Zimmer, Makenna Good-Nicks, Anna Wright, Elijah Chauvet, Jolyn Tuazon, Christina Marcinek, Elisandro Cruz Martinez, Alyssa Saxton, Maria Anderson McGhee and Grace Gratiela Sporea.

Sporea noted that she felt very blessed and very grateful for the award.

”I was shocked when I got it – very surprised and very honoured,” she said, adding she plans to study biology at Red Deer College. “This really helps.”

Christopher Warren, chair of the Rotary Career Opportunity Awards said that applicants are scored based on their community involvement, extra-curricular participation, academic efforts and financial need.

Warren said the awards were launched back in 1996.

Students were from Lindsay Thurber, Notre Dame and St. Joseph High Schools.

Previous story
Guatemala volcano death toll up to 33
Next story
Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

Just Posted

Notley says Trans Mountain is a ‘profit-making project’

Premier speaks at Red Deer Chamber event at Black Knight Inn

WATCH: Local high school students land financial awards for future studies

Rotary Career Opportunity Award recipients received $2,000 each

Red Deer Rebels look at the ‘Future of the franchise’

Prospect Camp welcomes 15, 16-year-olds to Rebels system

Central Alberta Theatre continues Sherlock run with A Sign of Four

Production runs June 14th-16th in the Nickel Studio

Lacombe filmmaker excited about brand new project

Cassandra Johnston and her team are gearing up to present Ugly Girl

WATCH: RDC celebrates student success at 54th convocation ceremonies

Students honoured with special awards for outstanding achievements

Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

A truck driver who passed the scene said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses

Guatemala volcano death toll up to 33

Searing flows of ash mixed with water and debris down its flanks, blocking roads and burning homes

Trudeau rejects immediate retaliation on U.S. tariffs

Trudeau says he wants to respect the government’s 30-day consultation period

AACS grand opening planned for Thursday

AACS will hold it’s grand opening at the NexSource Centre

Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

Ponoka RCMP lay drug trafficking charges after traffic stop

Among the drugs located were fentanyl, oxycodone, hydromorphone and heroin

Maskwacis RCMP lay forcible confinement charge following pursuit

Gunnar Johnson of Maskwacis charged with forcible confinement

Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas

Five people were injured when a man opened fire at a football games in Dallas

Most Read