Hittel of Red Deer raised $14,000 for Make A Wish event

Joe Hittel standing with Make A Wish Kids. He was able to help grant wishes through his fundraising for Red Deer’s Rope for Hope event. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Red Deerians gathered by the Stantec building July 21st to cheer on 26 rappellers taking part in the second annual Make A Wish Rope for Hope event. The participants rappelled down the Stantec building.

This year over $60,000 was raised to grant wishes for Make A Wish kids.

Joe Hittel, 83-years-old, raised $14,000, making him the top fundraiser for all of Northern Alberta and the number two fundraiser in all of Canada.