Larry Strandquist of Stettler demonstrates how he makes hand crafted custom knives during P & H Elevator Preservation Society’s annual fall supper Aug. 25. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

WATCH: Harvest like it’s 1887

Stettler P & H Elevator puts history in action

 

A threshing demonstration during Stettler P & H Elevator Preservation Society’s annual fall supper Aug. 25. The Little Giant is an 1887 hand-fed machine and only one of three known left in North America. It was originally powered by horse treadmill. It was restored to operating condition in 2014 using eastern hard Maple. Its threshing capacity is up to 20 bushels per hour and has a cylinder speed of 1,000 rpm. The threshing machine is powered by a 1912 International Harvester engine. It is a 10 horsepower gasoline engine with a single 300 rpm cylinder. It was restored in 2014 and weighs 3,700 pounds. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

Don and Colleen Wudel from Meeting Lake were on hand at Stettler P & H Elevator Preservation Society’s annual fall supper Aug. 25 to demonstrate how to make rope. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

Jim Stroud of Drumheller checks on apple pies he cooks in the wood stove during Stettler P & H Elevator Preservation Society’s annual fall supper Aug. 25. He also made homemade oatmeal cookies. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

Coffee is on! Jim Stroud of drumheller brews a big pot of coffee on a wood stove during Stettler P & H Elevator Preservation Society’s annual fall supper Aug. 25. The stove was donated to the society by the Joe Baltimore family of Stettler. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

Joe Baltimores grinds fresh flour during Stettler P & H Elevator Preservation Society’s annual fall supper Aug. 25. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

Jack Volk of Stettler found a comfortable place to stand and watch the activities at Stettler P & H Elevator Preservation Society’s annual fall supper Aug. 25. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

Wilf Buehler uses a pitch fork to load the 1887 thrashing machine operated by Dave McCourt during P & H Elevator Preservation Society’s annual fall supper Aug. 5. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

Previous story
Canada’s NAFTA waiting game enters new week as US and Mexico work on differences

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Canadian Finals Rodeo announcer unveiled

Central Albertan Brett Gardiner will have the mic for CFR 45

WATCH: Fort Normandeau celebrates local history

Annual event, featuring lots of family-fun activities, runs Aug. 25th and 26th

WATCH: Curtis Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock supports Central Alberta

Curtis Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock brought in some of the biggest names in rodeo

Red Deer, Lake Louise RCMP and Calgary police lay charges in multi-agency arrests

Investigation resulted in the seizure of large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine

RCMP seek tips as they investigate assault and possible abduction

The victim is described as a Caucasian male in his early 20s

Conservative members to vote on abortion, euthanasia policy resolutions

They will not, however, be voting on whether to kill Canada’s system of supply management

WATCH: Harvest like it’s 1887

Stettler P & H Elevator puts history in action

Canada’s NAFTA waiting game enters new week as US and Mexico work on differences

The federal government insists it hasn’t been frozen out of the talks

Brooke Henderson wins CP Women’s Open, first Canadian since 1973

20-year-old Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ontario, has now won seven LPGA Tour titles

‘Multiple fatalities’ as mass shooting breaks out in Florida

Local authorities are warning people to stay away from the Jacksonville Landing

Blackfalds RCMP investigates lottery tickets theft

Male described as Caucasian, with long hair, glasses, in his early twenties

Concerns grow about grey water in Canada’s Arctic: report shows it could double

Drainage from sinks, laundry machines, bath tubs and shower stalls is growing

Presidents, lawmakers honour John McCain’s life of service

Everyone from Barack Obama to Justin Trudeau spoke out

Scheer says he will not reopen abortion debate, as members vote to uphold policy

Party policy says a Conservative government would not support any legislation to regulate abortion

Most Read