WATCH: Fort Normandeau celebrates local history

Annual event, featuring lots of family-fun activities, runs Aug. 25th and 26th

An ideal means of celebrating Red Deer’s history is running this weekend during Fort Normandeau Days.

Organizers say the purpose of the annual event (Aug. 25th and Aug. 26th) is to celebrate the three founding cultures at the Red Deer Crossing – the First Nations, the Métis and the Europeans.

Fort Normandeau is rich in historical significance. Before the railway connected Edmonton and Calgary in 1893, the Red Deer River Crossing, located just down the river, was the gateway between northern and southern Alberta. The crossing is a relatively shallow area used by myriads of travelers along the well-worn routes which were actually utilized for hundreds of years.

Meanwhile, Fort Normandeau Days brings an entire weekend of historical fun, which staff and volunteers at the site have hosted for decades.

Other highlights include 1885-era military re-enactments, period foods and children’s games. Several community sponsors have also come onboard to help make the community event even better.

Events run from noon to 5 p.m. both days.

To get to Fort Normandeau, head west on 32nd St. and continue past Red Deer College over the bridge that travels over the QE II Hwy.

Turn right on Rge. Rd. 280 (on the left is the Red Deer County Office and CrossRoads Church) and continue a few kilometres to the park.

Previous story
Scheer says he will not reopen abortion debate, as members vote to uphold policy

Just Posted

WATCH: Fort Normandeau celebrates local history

Annual event, featuring lots of family-fun activities, runs Aug. 25th and 26th

WATCH: Curtis Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock supports Central Alberta

Curtis Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock brought in some of the biggest names in rodeo

Red Deer, Lake Louise RCMP and Calgary police lay charges in multi-agency arrests

Investigation resulted in the seizure of large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine

RCMP seek tips as they investigate assault and possible abduction

The victim is described as a Caucasian male in his early 20s

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta camp on Walmart roof

‘Free Our Finest’ to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics

Conservative members to vote on abortion, euthanasia policy resolutions

They will not, however, be voting on whether to kill Canada’s system of supply management

Scheer says he will not reopen abortion debate, as members vote to uphold policy

Party policy says a Conservative government would not support any legislation to regulate abortion

NAFTA progress doesn’t stop Freeland from heading to Europe on diplomatic trip

Chrystia Freeland said it’s important for Canada to continue to do its work around the world

Federal Court of Appeal decision on Trans Mountain coming next week

Federal government announced in May that it was buying the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

Bernier has enough support to start new federal party, source says

It’s believed he already has what he needs to register with Elections Canada

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt

Police forces warn of risks around online ‘Momo Challenge’

Police in Sudbury, Ont., and Gatineau, Que., say parents should be warning their children

Wetaskiwin RCMP find stolen vehicles, loaded gun at rural residence Aug. 23

Wetaskiwin RCMP work with multi units to recover substantial stolen property and handguns

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Most Read