WATCH: Fort Normandeau celebrates local history

An ideal means of celebrating Red Deer’s history is running this weekend during Fort Normandeau Days.

Organizers say the purpose of the annual event (Aug. 25th and Aug. 26th) is to celebrate the three founding cultures at the Red Deer Crossing – the First Nations, the Métis and the Europeans.

Fort Normandeau is rich in historical significance. Before the railway connected Edmonton and Calgary in 1893, the Red Deer River Crossing, located just down the river, was the gateway between northern and southern Alberta. The crossing is a relatively shallow area used by myriads of travelers along the well-worn routes which were actually utilized for hundreds of years.

Meanwhile, Fort Normandeau Days brings an entire weekend of historical fun, which staff and volunteers at the site have hosted for decades.

Other highlights include 1885-era military re-enactments, period foods and children’s games. Several community sponsors have also come onboard to help make the community event even better.

Events run from noon to 5 p.m. both days.

To get to Fort Normandeau, head west on 32nd St. and continue past Red Deer College over the bridge that travels over the QE II Hwy.

Turn right on Rge. Rd. 280 (on the left is the Red Deer County Office and CrossRoads Church) and continue a few kilometres to the park.