STRIKE A POSE - The Central Alberta Buccaneers took part in Walk A Mile In Her Shoes June 7th. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes raises over $42,000 for Women’s Outreach

Men donned their heels for a good cause

Hundreds of men came together, donning heels for Walk A Mile In Her Shoes and it paid off. Over $42,000 was raised for the Women’s Outreach Centre.

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes is a worldwide event, started by Frank Baird in 2001. Fast forward to today, the event sees tens of thousands of men raising millions of dollars for local rape crisis centres, domestic violence shelters and other sexualized violence education, prevention and remediation programs.

Red Deer’s Women’s Outreach is one of those places that takes part in the annual walk.

And many of these men who take part, take part for a reason.

“I’ve heard of people that have lived through this as a kid,” said Darcy Ouellet, fund development officer with the Women’s Outreach Centre.

“This was their reality as they were a kid. People I’ve talked to are doing it because of someone they know, a family member that has gone through this. There’s so many different stories. Some just do it to support us.”

The $42,000 raised goes to where it’s needed within the Women’s Outreach Centre.

