Venezuela seeks UN support against ‘military aggression’

A meeting also supports calls for Venezuela’s political crisis to be settled

Venezuela’s U.N. Mission is inviting ambassadors of 46 countries to an informal meeting Friday with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza to underline the U.N. Charter’s commitment to noninterference in a nation’s internal affairs and oppose “threats of military aggression.”

The invitation, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, includes a proposed letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing “serious concerns” at what it says are “threats to use force” against Venezuela in violation of the U.N. Charter.

Venezuela’s Mission asked the 46 countries to consider signing the letter.

It also supports calls for Venezuela’s political crisis to be settled “through peaceful means” and “a genuine and inclusive process of national dialogue.”

The draft expresses confidence that Guterres can promote a political solution among Venezuelans and stop “all calls for a military solution.”

READ MORE: Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

READ MORE: Trump calls for bipartisanship, a hard line on immigration in State of the Union

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shots fired in Maskwacis home invasion
Next story
Federal appeals court says it can’t hear NDP case on satellite-office expenses

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Megan Cressey earns silver in Female Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle

Games continue through to March 2nd

Alberta’s Montana Fairbairn just 0.05 points from gold in Women’s Gymnastics

The Strathmore native takes home fourth spot

Alberta’s Pascale Paradis earns bronze in 7.5 km Female Biathlon

Canada Games action carries through to March 2nd

Alberta earns three medals in Long Track Speed Skating

Alberta now has 16 medals (6-5-5) and currently sits in second place of the medal standings

Calgary singer Shaye Zadravec gearing up for City appearance

Talented songstress to open for Latin guitarist Oscar Lopez Feb. 22nd

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Winter storm freezes U.S., halts air travel

Storm dumps snow or heavy rain, snarls travel in much of U.S.

Gwyneth Paltrow: Skier sued me to exploit my fame, wealth

The incident happened in Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah

Shots fired in Maskwacis home invasion

Maskwacis RCMP are searching for three suspects in a home invasion (with photos)

CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

Report recommends measures to make a fairer situation for consumers

Crude-by-rail shipments set new record in December despite lower price discounts

Canada exported nearly 354,000 barrels per day of oil, up seven per cent from November

Do you live with your partner? More and more Canadians don’t

Statistics Canada shows fewer couples live together than did a decade ago

Maskwacis woman dead, Wetaskiwin man charged with murder

RCMP Major Crimes Unit charge male with first degree murder

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Most Read