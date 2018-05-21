Vehicle crashes into downtown dollar store

Details of cause unknown at this time

A vehicle crashed into a dollar store in downtown Red Deer earlier this afternoon.

No other details are available at this time.

More to come…

Couple survives being buried in mudslide on B.C. highway
Olympian sues USA Swimming, saying it failed to protect her

Ellis Bird Farm kicks off 2018 season

Several events help Central Albertans experience biodiversity

Blackfalds RCMP seek public assistance after suspicious female enters gas station

Unknown female with leg injuries claims being pulled from vehicle and left in parking lot.

Ronnie Dixie gets another chance at life from a liver transplant

Red Deerians invited to annual Stroll for Liver charity walk June 3rd

Trial for man accused of 2006 Eckville murder “unreasonably delayed”

Lacombe’s Shayne Gulka is awaiting trial for the 2006 murder of Bradley Webber

WATCH: Hundreds come out to Red Deer Farmer’s Market

Market runs until October

Olympian sues USA Swimming, saying it failed to protect her

Ariana Kukors Smith alleges her former coach Sean Hutchison began grooming her for sexual abuse at the age of 13

Couple survives being buried in mudslide on B.C. highway

The couple, from Saskatchewan, were en route to Nelson when a tree fell in their path

‘So grateful:’ Injured Bronco hockey player glad he’s alive, works on recovery

Ryan Straschnitzki was badly hurt in the accident: a spinal injury, broken ribs, a broken collar bone, and punctured lung

Changes needed for ‘Alert Ready’ mass emergency system

‘You need to strike this careful balance between alerting people to lots of problems — and doing it too often’

Las Vegas Golden Knights move on to Stanley Cup final

Improbable run continues for NHL’s newest expansion team

Oregon’s flooded recreational pot market a cautionary tale to Canada

‘In a broader sense, we are adding legal production to an already robust illegal production’

3 survivors after airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba

It was Cuba’s worst aviation disaster in three decades and its third major air accident since 2010

Maskwacis and feds sign historic education agreement

The Maskwacis Education School Commission signed an agreement setting the stage for their education

