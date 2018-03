SEARCHING - RCMP are looking for the driver of the vehicle that was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 2nd. photo submitted

On March 2nd at the intersection of Womacks Road and Leung Road in Blackfalds at approximately 7:15 p.m., a young boy was hit while crossing the street at the crosswalk, sustaining minor injuries. The offending vehicle then left the scene and has since turned himself into Blackfalds RCMP.

Charges are pending. Suspect name or any further information will not be released at this time.