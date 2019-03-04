UPDATE: Earthquake in Sylvan Lake area leads to blackout

Many reported their houses shook before the power went out Monday morning.

UPDATE: Earthquakes Canada has confirmed seismic activity in the area. It occurred at 5:56 a.m. and are calling it a small earthquake.

The quake measured in at a 4.6 on the Richter scale.

UPDATE 2: Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre has warned residents of Sylvan Lake of the power outage which affects the entire community. In a Facebook post he asked drivers to consider all intersections as four-way stops until power is restored.

UPDATE 3: Fortis Alberta has indicated power should be restored to the area by 9 a.m. Monday morning.

READ MORE: Earthquake early-warning sensors installed off coast of B.C.

ORIGINAL: Sylvan Lake experienced a town wide blackout this morning as a result of a possible earthquake.

At roughly 5:55 a.m. Monday morning many Sylvan Lakers reported being awoken from sleep when their house shook and the power went out.

Reports say the shake was felt across Central Alberta, with many communities experiencing a power outage.

Earthquake Canada has not yet said if what was felt in Central Alberta was an earthquake.

The most recent earthquake reported by Earthquake Canada was in Salmon Arm, B.C on March 2.

Fortis Alberta is working to restore power to the area.

More to come.

China accuses detained Canadians of stealing state secrets
Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

