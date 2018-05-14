A home damaged by floodwaters is seen in an aerial view, near the Kettle River in Grand Forks, B.C., on Saturday May 12, 2018. Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in British Columbia’s southern interior as officials warn of flooding due to extremely heavy snowpacks, sudden downpours and unseasonably warm temperatures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Unseasonable heat melts heavy snowpacks in B.C., making more floods likely

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in British Columbia’s Southern Interior

Residents of several southern B.C. communities had a modest respite from rising floodwaters Sunday, but they are bracing for the next wave of flooding in what Premier John Horgan has already called a once-in-a-century event.

A news release issued late Sunday by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says evacuation orders and alerts remain posted for more than 1,600 addresses, affecting more than 3,000 people in that district, alone.

The release says district staff are working diligently on re-entry plans for evacuated properties but flooding still poses an imminent danger to life and health.

There are concerns that a second gush of water could surge down area waterways as unseasonable heat quickly melts heavy snowpack.

Local states of emergency are posted in nearly two dozen communities across B.C., including in Osoyoos and Keremeos and other low-lying properties along the Similkameen River and Osoyoos Lake, about 400 kilometres east of Vancouver.

Related: Evacuation alerts expanded in Similkameen

Related: More flooding likely in Similkameen River and Osoyoos Lake

B.C.’s public safety minister toured flood-ravaged areas around Grand Forks on Sunday and he and Premier John Horgan say the province will support flood victims for the long-term, with Horgan saying further options for support will be reviewed today.

Related: Public safety minister visits Boundary flooding

Related: 5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health Minister and dignitaries tour new AACS facility

Just Posted

Rights for a preliminary inquiry waved by former MLA

Former UCP MLA Don MacIntyre faces charges of sexual assault and sexual interference

Stettler County gives second reading to bylaws for controversial Paradise Shores RV Resort

Two councillors vote against bylaws for the proposed high-density development

Public learn about new trail in Riverside Meadows

Trail development will tie in with City’s existing trail system

WATCH: Red Deer special needs children’s charity host 24th annual fundraiser

Aspire Special Needs Centre hopes to raise $120,000

ASIRT determines no force used in March 2017 Red Deer arrest

ASIRT investigated the circumstances surrounding an injury to a 32-year-old man in RCMP custody

Health Minister and dignitaries tour new AACS facility

The Advanced Ambulatory Care Services will accept its first patients on June 4

Powerful storms kill at least 40 across northern India

Meteorological officials say winds reached up to 109 kilometers per hour Sunday, blowing down trees and power lines and demolishing homes

French police question parents and friends of Paris attack suspect

Counterterrorism authorities are investigating after a knife attack left at least two dead including the assailant in central Paris

Multimillion dollar Vancouver home owners say they can’t stomach tax bump

A small group of homeowners in B.C. with homes assessed over $3 million say they simply can’t afford tax bump

Canadian aid worker charged with child sexual abuse in Nepal

Canadian humanitarian worker Peter Dalglish arrested in child sex investigation in Nepal, police say

Unseasonable heat melts heavy snowpacks in B.C., making more floods likely

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in British Columbia’s Southern Interior

Questions about G7’s future force Canada’s sherpa to face ‘6 plus 1’ scenario

Trump’s potential to disrupt the summit is growing ever larger

Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Melissa Skelton will assume the position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon

Most Read