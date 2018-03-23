University of Calgary and RDC partner for new collaborative degree

Students in Central Alberta will soon have another option for completing their degrees in Red Deer, as the University of Calgary and Red Deer College are pleased to announce that a four-year collaborative Bachelor of Science in Psychology degree will be offered at RDC starting in September of 2018.

“Red Deer College and University of Calgary Faculty of Arts have a strong history of partnering to offer local students with collaborative degrees, as students have been able to complete UC Bachelor of Arts degrees in Psychology and Sociology at RDC for over 20 years,” said Dr. Torben Andersen, dean, RDC School of Arts and Sciences. “This new Bachelor of Science in Psychology degree is a very positive addition to our local program mix, as it will allow students to tailor their education based on their interests and goals.”

The Bachelor of Science option will be of particular interest for students looking to pursue professional programs such as Dentistry, Medicine, Pharmacy and Veterinary studies. While the courses for the Psychology major are largely similar in both the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees, the science courses required in this new degree route will prepare students for professional programs, as well as other science and research-related careers.

Students interested in pursuing the Bachelor of Science in Psychology route can take their first two years of courses as Red Deer College students. After their second year, they will apply for admission to the Bachelor of Science program through the University of Calgary and, once accepted, they can complete their final two years at RDC’s main campus.

“We’re happy to be able to add the BSc Psychology to our collaborative offerings at RDC. It will allow students in Red Deer who have an interest in science to obtain a Bachelors degree suited to their interests and ambitions,” said Virginia Tumasz, associate dean – Undergraduate Programs and Student Affairs, Faculty of Arts, University of Calgary. “The program will rely on the expertise of academic staff at both institutions and is another instance of the successful collaboration between Red Deer College and the University of Calgary.”

The Bachelor of Science in Psychology collaborative degree is another positive option for local students and communities, as it will allow students to stay in the region while they complete their degrees. “We are very pleased to expand our partnership with the University of Calgary, and this new opportunity is another great example of how RDC truly is a comprehensive regional teaching institution,” said Dr. Paulette Hanna, vice president Academic with RDC. “This collaborative degree is an example of how we will continue to work with our partners to provide students with programs that make sense for our institution and our region. As we start our journey to become a university, we will continue to do everything we do now, plus granting our own degrees.”

-Submitted by Red Deer College