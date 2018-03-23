University of Calgary and RDC partner for new collaborative degree

Bachelor of Science in Psychology program launches in Red Deer

Students in Central Alberta will soon have another option for completing their degrees in Red Deer, as the University of Calgary and Red Deer College are pleased to announce that a four-year collaborative Bachelor of Science in Psychology degree will be offered at RDC starting in September of 2018.

“Red Deer College and University of Calgary Faculty of Arts have a strong history of partnering to offer local students with collaborative degrees, as students have been able to complete UC Bachelor of Arts degrees in Psychology and Sociology at RDC for over 20 years,” said Dr. Torben Andersen, dean, RDC School of Arts and Sciences. “This new Bachelor of Science in Psychology degree is a very positive addition to our local program mix, as it will allow students to tailor their education based on their interests and goals.”

The Bachelor of Science option will be of particular interest for students looking to pursue professional programs such as Dentistry, Medicine, Pharmacy and Veterinary studies. While the courses for the Psychology major are largely similar in both the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees, the science courses required in this new degree route will prepare students for professional programs, as well as other science and research-related careers.

Students interested in pursuing the Bachelor of Science in Psychology route can take their first two years of courses as Red Deer College students. After their second year, they will apply for admission to the Bachelor of Science program through the University of Calgary and, once accepted, they can complete their final two years at RDC’s main campus.

“We’re happy to be able to add the BSc Psychology to our collaborative offerings at RDC. It will allow students in Red Deer who have an interest in science to obtain a Bachelors degree suited to their interests and ambitions,” said Virginia Tumasz, associate dean – Undergraduate Programs and Student Affairs, Faculty of Arts, University of Calgary. “The program will rely on the expertise of academic staff at both institutions and is another instance of the successful collaboration between Red Deer College and the University of Calgary.”

The Bachelor of Science in Psychology collaborative degree is another positive option for local students and communities, as it will allow students to stay in the region while they complete their degrees. “We are very pleased to expand our partnership with the University of Calgary, and this new opportunity is another great example of how RDC truly is a comprehensive regional teaching institution,” said Dr. Paulette Hanna, vice president Academic with RDC. “This collaborative degree is an example of how we will continue to work with our partners to provide students with programs that make sense for our institution and our region. As we start our journey to become a university, we will continue to do everything we do now, plus granting our own degrees.”

-Submitted by Red Deer College

Previous story
Alberta’s budget sets path to balance

Just Posted

University of Calgary and RDC partner for new collaborative degree

Bachelor of Science in Psychology program launches in Red Deer

Bard on Bower will travel to more Red Deer parks

Prime Stock finishing casting for Romeo & Juliet, Henry V and A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Rebels, Hurricanes kick off their WHL playoff series

Game 1 starts the series Friday night in Lethbridge

The Lending Cupboard lands new location on north end

New location - 7803 - 50th Ave. to be fully operational by August

Lacombe Generals punch their ticket to Allan Cup

6-1 win over Stony Plain finishes off series in 5 games

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – March 21st

A summary of the week’s news

Alberta’s budget sets path to balance

The Alberta Government announced the 2018 budget on March 22

McMaster out, Bolton in as Trump’s national security adviser

President Donald is replacing National security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton

Two killed, dozen hurt in French supermarket hostage-taking

French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France

Canadian women move to No. 4 in FIFA world rankings

Canadian women match all-time high, move back to No. 4 in FIFA world rankings

Supreme Court rules former Stephen Harper aide guilty of influence peddling

A one-time senior aide to former prime minister Stephen Harper has been found guilty of influence peddling by Canada’s highest court.

Annual inflation rate rises to 2.2% for its fastest pace since fall 2014

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in February was up 2.2 per cent compared with a year ago

Senate backs bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Justin Trudeau reminded senators that his government was elected on a promise to legalize pot

Province releases Budget 2018 Thursday afternoon

No major funding announced for Red Deer Hospital expansion

Most Read