United Way of Central Alberta’s Board of Directors announces new CEO

After an extensive search across Canada, United Way of Central Alberta’s Board of Directors announced March 28th the appointment of Brett Speight as CEO.

Over recent years, United Way of Central Alberta has transformed from a fundraising organization to one that is focused on community impact. It has been a big change, and continues to be a primary focus for United Way. While the search of a new CEO was widespread, we are excited to have found someone in the local community who is an experienced leader and is familiar with United Way. Speight clearly understands and believes strongly in the work that we do in the community,” stated Josh Edwards, United Way of Central Alberta board president.

Professionally, Speight has a background in banking with a strong focus on business development and strategic planning. He has been very involved in the community and is currently the Board President for the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery and a director with the Piper Creek Foundation. Previous to joining United Way of Central Alberta, he was the Relationship Manager with BMO Bank of Montreal in Red Deer.

“United Way Central Alberta has such a positive social impact on the Central Alberta community; I feel privileged to have been chosen for this role,” said Speight. “I’m excited to work with the staff, board, partners, donors and volunteers to continue delivering on the organization’s mission, To improve lives and build community through engagement and mobilized collective action.” Brett will begin his new duties as CEO on April 16th

More information on the initiatives and agencies supported by United Way can be found at www.caunitedway.ca.

-Submitted by United Way Central Alberta