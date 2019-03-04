CORRECTED Two young men are facing serious criminal charges after shots were fired at Maskwacis followed by arrests in Wetaskiwin.

The Maskwacis Community Response Unit was also engaged to assist with location of the suspects. A second residence was not shot. Further investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two young men are facing serious criminal charges after shots were fired at Maskwacis followed by arrests in Wetaskiwin.

According to Maskwacis RCMP spokesperson Cst. Morgan Kyle, “Two male youths from Maskwacis have been charged with multiple firearms and property offences following shots fired into a rural residence on the Samson First Nation.

“At approximately 9:29 p.m. on March 2, 2019, Maskwacis RCMP members were dispatched to a residence that had been shot at from a vehicle. None of the occupants of the residence were injured.

“Witnesses were able to identify a suspect vehicle, which was stolen. A short time later, this vehicle was located when the suspects abandoned it and stole a second vehicle from the Ermineskin First Nation.

“While on patrol, a Wetaskiwin RCMP member located the vehicle in an alleyway in the City of Wetaskiwin. The vehicle attempted to flee, but became stuck in the snow and the suspects fled on foot. A 30-06 rifle and magazine were located in the vehicle.

“RCMP Police Dog Services, RCMP Air Services and the Edmonton Police Service’s Flight Operations Unit were engaged to assist with locating the suspects.

“One suspect, a 17 year-old male, was arrested on foot by a Ponoka RCMP Traffic Services member. The second suspect, a 16 year-old male, was tracked to a residence near the Poplar Grove area of Wetaskiwin and arrested without incident.

“It was later determined that a second rural Samson residence had also been shot in relation to the original call for service. There were no injuries in either shooting. A second firearm, a sawed-off .22 rifle, was located near one of the scenes. Both youths have been charged with multiple counts related to the use and possession of firearms and to the stolen vehicles.”

Since both are under the age of 18, their identities will not be released.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer

