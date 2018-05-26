Two-vehicle collision involved stolen vehicle in Red Deer

On May 25th at approximately 8:45 p.m., members of the Red Deer detachment and Red Deer Traffic Services responded to a collision at the intersection of Taylor Drive and Oliver Street.

A Ford F350 pickup truck had collided with a Dodge Journey SUV in what appeared to be an intersection related violation. At this time, the investigators have determined that the pickup truck was stolen out of Red Deer, and the 29-year-old driver has been arrested. The occupants of the SUV included a 78-year-old female driver and two children, ages eight and six . The female driver has been transported to hospital with unknown injuries. The two children were examined at the scene by EMS, and have since been released to their parents, uninjured.

At this time, Red Deer Detachment Traffic Services, with the assistance of the RCMP Collision Analyst, continue to investigate, and charges are pending.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP