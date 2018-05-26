Two-vehicle collision involved stolen vehicle in Red Deer

One driver transported to hospital, one arrested

On May 25th at approximately 8:45 p.m., members of the Red Deer detachment and Red Deer Traffic Services responded to a collision at the intersection of Taylor Drive and Oliver Street.

A Ford F350 pickup truck had collided with a Dodge Journey SUV in what appeared to be an intersection related violation. At this time, the investigators have determined that the pickup truck was stolen out of Red Deer, and the 29-year-old driver has been arrested. The occupants of the SUV included a 78-year-old female driver and two children, ages eight and six . The female driver has been transported to hospital with unknown injuries. The two children were examined at the scene by EMS, and have since been released to their parents, uninjured.

At this time, Red Deer Detachment Traffic Services, with the assistance of the RCMP Collision Analyst, continue to investigate, and charges are pending.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
Community Dining Program an exciting service from the Golden Circle

Just Posted

Two-vehicle collision involved stolen vehicle in Red Deer

One driver transported to hospital, one arrested

Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre’s Respect Day helps elimination of violence

Promoting respect key to ending sexual assault in society

WATCH: Food Truck Fridays are back in full swing

Red Deerians enjoy a variety of different foods

RDC introduces Justice Studies diploma to fill community gap

Forty students will begin studies in Fall 2018

Seventh annual ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ set for June 7th

Red Deer fundraising event to take place at The Outreach Centre

WATCH: Alix holds 2nd annual Icebreaker Roughstock

Many come out to see some intense rodeo action

Vote points to abortion being legalized in Ireland

Voters asked whether to keep or repeal Eighth Amendment to Roman Catholic Ireland’s Constitution

Canadian soccer officials talk up World Cup bid at Champions League final

Current bid calls for 2026 World Cup games to be staged in the U.S., Canada and Mexico

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West

Mike Harcourt says Canada is about to enter a new gold rush with many dreaming of striking it rich

Hunt continues for two suspects in Ontario restaurant explosion

The explosion left 15 people injured, but all victims have now been released from hospital

Alberta Party names candidate for upcoming byelection

The Alberta Party made the announcement May 24 at the lighthouse in Sylvan Lake

Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Alleged acts by four cadets from the Royal Military College in Quebec caught on video

Update: Allie Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops estimated at 2,100 hectares

‘It is now considered to be an interface fire’

Most Read