President Donald Trump speaks to service members at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska., during a refueling stop as he returns from Hanoi. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump 2020 budget seeks $8.6B for wall

Top Democrats called the proposed cuts to essential services “dangerous.”

President Donald Trump’s budget chief confirms that the president will ask Congress for $8.6 billion for his proposed wall along the U.S. border with Mexico as part of his 2020 budget proposal.

Russ Vought, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, says the “the border situation is deteriorating by the day” with “record numbers of apprehensions.” The $8.6 billion is in addition to the billions of dollars Trump seeks to secure for the wall through the national emergency at the border he declared last month.

Vought, speaking on CNBC, says the proposed budget will also have cuts in discretionary spending, such as foreign aid and in welfare “reforms.” He added that the White House also wants “reforms” to student loans and federal retirement programs.

Vought said, “Many of the reforms that we have are not what we would call a cut. Many of them are savings and reforms to make programs work better.”

Democrats aren’t buying it. The chairman of the House Budget Committee, congressman John Yarmuth of Kentucky, calls the proposed cuts to essential services “dangerous.”

Congress’ top Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Chuck Schumer, predict that Trump’s latest demand for border wall money will result in another defeat for the president. They say the money would be better spent on rebuilding the country.

READ MORE: Manafort gets 47 months, judge cites mostly ‘blameless’ life

READ MORE: First lady sees growing ease in official role, but not politics

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
Next story
Growing number of Boeing Max 8 planes grounded after crash

Just Posted

BREAKING: Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Rocky Mountain House

A second earthquake in six days hits central Alberta

Red Deer’s first Women’s March celebrates women healing communities

More than 100 come out for Red Deer’s inaugural March

Rebels win a big one in stunning comeback victory Friday

Red Deer takes the final playoff spot from Brandon for Eastern Conference

UPDATE: Child Porn charges laid after ICE receives tip from Australia

Lots of charges relating to child sexual exploitation have now been laid against Christopher Juneau

Red Deer RCMP asking for public assistance after armed robbery

The suspects stole a truck and a 68-year-old male was injured in the course of the robbery

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

Support for climate change action could wane if no help for coal workers: report

There are 16 coal-fired generating stations left in Canada, and nine mines for the ‘thermal coal’ that feeds them

Calgary judge to deliver verdict in case of Stampeder player killed at nightclub

Nelson Lugela is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mylan Hicks in Calgary

Trump 2020 budget seeks $8.6B for wall

Top Democrats called the proposed cuts to essential services “dangerous.”

Mother, young daughter from Edmonton killed in Ethiopian plane crash

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after takeoff

‘A matter of principle:’ Family of slain CFL player files lawsuit against bar

The murder trial heard that several players, including Hicks, were celebrating a victory over Winnipeg

Ponoka Stampede’s Gary ‘Doc’ Harbin passes away

Doc lost his five year battle with cancer but was surrounded by friends and family

Most Read