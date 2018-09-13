Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the Liberal Party National Caucus meeting in Saskatoon on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith

Trudeau says Liberals looking for right NAFTA deal despite looming deadline

Ottawa and Washington are working to reach an agreement that needs to be submitted to the U.S. Congress by Oct. 1.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is brushing aside pressure for his government to finalize a renewed free trade deal with the United States before the end the month.

Ottawa and Washington are working to reach an agreement that needs to be submitted to the U.S. Congress by Oct. 1 in order to join the deal the Trump administration signed with Mexico in August.

Trudeau says Canada’s negotiators have seen multiple deadlines imposed on talks, only to see negotiations continue long past them.

Related: Freeland not returning immediately to Washington after briefing PM on NAFTA

Related: Free-trade father figure Mulroney urges Ottawa to make a deal on NAFTA

Speaking to reporters at a caucus retreat, the prime minister says negotiators will work as quickly as they can to finalize an agreement, but plan to make sure they get the right deal for Canadians, not just any deal.

Negotiations, Trudeau says, are at a constant pace.

Trudeau’s comments came at the end of a caucus retreat aimed at plotting strategy for next week’s resumption of Parliament and laying the ground work for the run up to next year’s federal election.

Trudeau kicked off the Liberal caucus retreat on Wednesday with a distinct election flavour, touting the government’s record on aid for Canada’s middle class and stating emphatically that his party will always stand up for the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer musician raising awareness and funds for mental health
Next story
B.C. drug users offered withdrawal medication similar to version yanked in 2014

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer College President Joel Ward announces his retirement

RDC Board of Governors has launched its search for the next president

WATCH: Red Deer musician raising awareness and funds for mental health

Ryan Langlois is walking an hour each day until Oct. 4th

Red Deer County launches volunteer firefighter recruitment drive

The deadline for applications is Oct. 12th

Former Rebel impresses in Flames-Oilers preseason game in Red Deer

Oilers lose 6-3 to Flames in preseason action

Red Deer RCMP investigate armed convenience store robbery

RCMP search for suspect in armed robbbery Sept. 12th

VIDEO: Captivating footage shows B.C. cougar catching its breakfast

Cougar chases down deer, before taking a quick lounge in a Port Alberni woman’s backyard

Maskwacis man, Rocky man charged after home invasion

Another violent home invasion case investigated in Wetaskiwin

A Canadian stylists inside look at the fashion world

Check out Kim XO every week on Fashion Friday

Shell Canada gives up exploration rights to make way for protected area off Vancouver Island

The permits cover an offshore area more than one-and-a-half times the size of Vancouver Island.

Be careful comparing 2010 cost to Calgary 2026: Vancouver CEO John Furlong

The chief executive officer of the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., says the $7.7 billion that’s been attached to those games is inflated and that the actual cost was closer to $4 billion.

Erin Weir to seek NDP nomination despite ousting over harassment complaints

Leader Jagmeet Singh has stood firm in his decision to block Weir from returning to caucus or running in the 2019 election.

Russian suspects in poisoning: We were in UK as tourists

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has identified the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy, and that there is “nothing criminal” about them.

Trudeau says Liberals looking for right NAFTA deal despite looming deadline

Ottawa and Washington are working to reach an agreement that needs to be submitted to the U.S. Congress by Oct. 1.

Ponoka crews called to rollover

Cruise control may have been a factor in this incident, with thankfully minor injuries.

Most Read