Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with CEO of Infosys Salil Parekh in Mumbai, India on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Some of India’s biggest companies say they will invest more than $1 billion in Canada in the coming years in everything from pulp mills to pharmaceuticals and the IT sector.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau announces two-way $1 billion investment deal with India

Some of India’s biggest companies to invest more than $250 million in Canada in the coming years

Some of India’s biggest companies say they will invest more than $250 million in Canada in the coming years in everything from pulp mills to pharmaceuticals and the IT sector.

Canada, meanwhile, will invest $750 million in India.

The news came after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent his third morning in India meeting with six of this country’s most influential business tycoons making deals that he says will create at least 5,000 new jobs in Canada.

All of them say Canada is a welcome place to do business and their experiences so far have left them wanting more.

Related: Trudeau family arrives in India for state visit

Kumar Birla, the chairman of Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group and the country’s eighth wealthiest person, says the business friendliness of the federal and provincial governments in Canada makes for happy investors who will always come back looking for more.

He says his company — which is largely focused on the natural resources sector and already owns pulp mills in Ontario and New Brunswick — has three business expansions planned in Canada in fibre, carbon black and rolled aluminum products.

Salil Parekh, CEO of the IT consulting company Infosys, says their presence in Canada will double in the next two years while the pharmaceutical company Jubilant Bhartia says it plans to invest more than $100 million more in Canada in the next five years.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
’60s Scoop group educates survivors, pushes rejection of federal settlement
Next story
WATCH: New Habitat for Humanity builds in Red Deer launched

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP make arrest in January bank robbery

Man wielded rifle evening of Jan. 25th

Generals overcome hot goalie to lead series 2-0

Nolan Huysmans scores OT winner in Game 2

Alert motorist leads Innisfail RCMP to arrest

Duo charged with several separate charges

Local orthodontics team heads to Ethiopia to provide dental care

Red Deer duo raised $10,000

Former opioid user tells his story

Innisfail’s Keira Vander Vliet gives his take on the opioid crisis

WATCH: New Habitat for Humanity builds in Red Deer launched

Organization has 130 families on the waiting list for new homes

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trudeau announces two-way $1 billion investment deal with India

Some of India’s biggest companies to invest more than $250 million in Canada in the coming years

’60s Scoop group educates survivors, pushes rejection of federal settlement

Federal government’s compensation proposal includes $50 million for an Indigenous Healing Foundation

As ‘Black Panther’ shows, inclusion pays at the box office

At the box office, inclusion is paying — and often, it’s paying off big time

Virtue and Moir end ice dance careers with Olympic gold

Virtue and Moir’s gold medal win at the Olympics makes them the world’s most decorated figure skaters

VIDEO: B.C. deer caught obeying traffic signs

A herd of deer in Fernie, B.C. is getting attention online after stopping for a stop sign

Petition wants fundraiser dropped for family of man cleared in Boushie’s death

Group says GoFundMe is profiting from the young Indigenous man’s death

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

Most Read