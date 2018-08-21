Clean up is underway shortly after 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at a railway crossing east of Stettler near the transfer site after a train and truck collided. According to RCMP at the scene, there were no injuries. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

Train and truck collide east of Stettler, no injuries

Clean up underway

Lisa Joy

News Staff

Clean up is underway at a railway crossing east of Stettler near the transfer site after a train and truck collided. According to RCMP at the scene, there were no injuries. No more details are available. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

