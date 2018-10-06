Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a truck and trailer that became stuck on a guardrail at the Secondary Highway 611 exit at Highway 2. The driver attempted to become unstuck and in the attempt ripped the driveline off the truck. Photo courtesy of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit

Trailer hauling heavy equipment hits exit guardrail north of Ponoka

An attempt to get unstuck ripped drive line off the truck

Eastbound traffic on Secondary Highway 611 at the Highway 2 exit was closed while a truck and trailer was cleared from being stuck.

The Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit attended the scene Saturday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. when a truck, hauling a Komatsu loader hit the exit guardrail.

Officers on the scene stated the truck was exiting Highway 2 and intended to turn westbound on Hwy. 611 when it hit the guard rail and become stuck. The driver attempted to become unstuck but in the effort, ripped the drive line of the truck.

There were no injuries in the incident but the eastbound lane was closed for some time while the Komatsu had to be driven off the trailer and then both hauled away.

The driver was given a ticket for failing to ascertain sufficient space for movement.


jeff.heyden-kaye@ponokanews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a truck and trailer that became stuck on a guardrail at the Secondary Highway 611 exit at Highway 2. The driver attempted to become unstuck and in the attempt ripped the driveline off the truck. Photo courtesy of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit

Previous story
Senate OKs Kavanaugh to Supreme Court
Next story
A week later and still no winner in New Brunswick

Just Posted

WATCH: Young boy raises money for STARS

Jayden Sorsdahl raised money for STARS after air ambulance service helped save his life in 2015

Friends of Foes lands at The Krossing Oct. 18th

Band it touring in support of latest CD State of Mind

Queens and Kings both face losses on day two of Thanksgiving tournament

Coaches say Red Deer College teams are playing well off and on during games

Local singer Jamie Woodfin launching campaign to support Ronald McDonald House

Campaign is a part of his ongoing Project WILD experience in Calgary

Singer Jacob Moon plays After the Grind Oct. 24th

Moon’s style is a melding of various musical sensibilities

WATCH: Spooky creations make an early appearance at A+ Art Gallery

Local artist Michael Huyzer’s new exhibit celebrates the joy of Halloween

Edmonton Police charge man with kidnapping girl with a firearm

The charges stem from an alleged kidnapping in Edmonton of a 14-year-old girl

Rimbey search warrant nets stolen firearms, vehicles,

Four individuals arrested have links to several central Alberta investigations

Trailer hauling heavy equipment hits exit guardrail north of Ponoka

An attempt to get unstuck ripped drive line off the truck

Senate OKs Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the Senate voted 50 to 48 in favour.

VIDEO: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau names first Arctic and offshore patrol ship

The ship is the first of at least five Arctic and offshore patrol vessels that will be tasked with patrolling Canadian waters, including the Arctic

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Trudeau says key link between Canada and the United States is officially underway

A week later and still no winner in New Brunswick

New Brunswick still deadlocked after recounts confirm results in three ridings

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he was backing off because he could not get Ottawa to promise it wouldn’t force Manitoba to raise the price

Most Read