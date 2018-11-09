Traffic on QE2 slow going after collision near Millet and Leduc

Edmonton Police deal with slick roads and 125 collisions as of 4 p.m.

A collision in the southbound lanes on QE2 near Millet and Leduc slowed highway traffic for some hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene. Photo Miriam Kaye/Twitter

Southbound highway lanes were slow going on Friday due to a collision with a semi tractor.

A collision earlier in the morning near Millet and Leduc at Secondary Highway 616 caused serious traffic delays. According to 511 Alberta’s Twitter account, there were major delays for several hours, plus at 2 p.m. while crews tried to clean up the scene.

#ABRoads Took one hour to go from Leduc to exit 497 at Millet. Major delays because of this. Avoid #hwy2 SB pic.twitter.com/t4F00hRx1A — Miriam Kaye (@MiriamC33) November 9, 2018

NB QEII near Hwy616, near Millet – Semi Rollover – Expect intermittent lane closures (Approx. 15 minutes in duration) for vehicle recovery. (2:07pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 9, 2018

It appears there were minor injuries in the incident and it is not known the cause.

Meanwhile in Edmonton it was reported the city faced several challenges on the roads due to freezing rain. The Edmonton Police Service reports that they responded to 125 collisions from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Of those collisions, 103 related to property damage, 18 to hit and runs and four to some injuries.

If you have to take QE 2 southbound from Edmonton. Don’t. #abroads #yeg — Khenan (@khenanrutsch) November 9, 2018

Some reported on Twitter to avoid the QE2 due to wintry road conditions.