Traffic on QE2 slow going after collision near Millet and Leduc

Southbound highway lanes were slow going on Friday due to a collision with a semi tractor.
A collision earlier in the morning near Millet and Leduc at Secondary Highway 616 caused serious traffic delays. According to 511 Alberta’s Twitter account, there were major delays for several hours, plus at 2 p.m. while crews tried to clean up the scene.
#ABRoads Took one hour to go from Leduc to exit 497 at Millet. Major delays because of this. Avoid #hwy2 SB pic.twitter.com/t4F00hRx1A
— Miriam Kaye (@MiriamC33) November 9, 2018
NB QEII near Hwy616, near Millet – Semi Rollover – Expect intermittent lane closures (Approx. 15 minutes in duration) for vehicle recovery. (2:07pm) #ABRoads
— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 9, 2018
It appears there were minor injuries in the incident and it is not known the cause.
Meanwhile in Edmonton it was reported the city faced several challenges on the roads due to freezing rain. The Edmonton Police Service reports that they responded to 125 collisions from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
Of those collisions, 103 related to property damage, 18 to hit and runs and four to some injuries.
If you have to take QE 2 southbound from Edmonton. Don’t. #abroads #yeg
— Khenan (@khenanrutsch) November 9, 2018
Some reported on Twitter to avoid the QE2 due to wintry road conditions.