The Bank of Canada is seen Wednesday September 6, 2017 in Ottawa. A Bank of Canada deputy governor says the effects of U.S. trade unknowns, lower oil prices and weaker housing and consumer spending are behind the recent deceleration in the country’s economic growth. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Trade issues, oil slump and lower spending have slowed growth: BoC deputy

Timothy Lane says this slowdown in Canada’s economic expansion is temporary

A Bank of Canada deputy governor says the effects of U.S. trade unknowns, lower oil prices and weaker housing and consumer spending are behind the recent deceleration in economic growth.

In prepared remarks of a speech today in Washington, Timothy Lane says this slowdown in Canada’s economic expansion is temporary.

Lane says these factors along with the fiscal stimulus that has energized the American economy and, as a result, led the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates have been putting downward pressure on the Canadian dollar.

He says the lower loonie will help support the Canadian economy through this period.

Lane says uncertainty related to U.S. policies has kept business investment lower than where it should be at this point, given the overall strength in the Canadian economy.

Last month, Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz kept his benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent as the economy navigates what he described as a temporary period of softness created by a recent, sharp decline in world oil prices.

Lane’s speech to the Peterson Institute for International Economics focused on explaining how Canada manages its foreign reserves, which he noted are about US$85 billion or five per cent of the country’s gross domestic product.

He describes the size of Canada’s foreign reserves as modest yet adequate because the country has a freely floating exchange rate.

One relatively recent development, Lane noted, is that other central banks and monetary authorities started adding Canadian-dollar assets to their reserve portfolios following the global financial crisis about a decade ago. Reserves in Canadian dollars are now about $200 billion, he said.

READ MORE: Bank of Canada offers explanations for country’s ‘puzzling’ wage disappointment

READ MORE: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, views oil slump as temporary soft patch

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vatican clarifies pope on issue of ‘sexual slavery’ of nuns
Next story
Smoke from wildfire is like a ‘chemical soup,’ says fire researcher

Just Posted

Wounded Warriors in Red Deer raising money for service dogs for veterans with PTSD

Booklets for $25 available at Sobeys until Thursday, then Walmart North until Sunday

Gerald Grobmeier excited about being interim officer in charge

Grobmeier says key crime in Red Deer remains break and enters

WATCH: Staff and students loving new addition to St. Patrick’s Community School

The Red Deer expansion consists of a bright and wide open learning space with lots of windows

Car racing pro teaches Red Deer students the dangers of distracted driving

Parker Thompson’s Drive to Stay Alive presentation comes to St. Joseph high school

Council greenlights terms of reference for new homelessness plan

An executive summary on the plan is expected by summer

Trump calls for bipartisanship, a hard line on immigration in State of the Union

Trump accepted no blame for his role in cultivating the rancorous atmosphere in the nation’s capital

Smoke from wildfire is like a ‘chemical soup,’ says fire researcher

Research finds the effects are worse than previously thought

Trade issues, oil slump and lower spending have slowed growth: BoC deputy

Timothy Lane says this slowdown in Canada’s economic expansion is temporary

Vatican clarifies pope on issue of ‘sexual slavery’ of nuns

Pope was referring to abuse of power, church says

House panel expected to send Russia transcripts to Mueller

The vote comes the morning after Trump criticized ‘ridiculous partisan investigations’

B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Controversial Canadian city councillor questions whether the Earth is round

Nathalie Lemieux is already under fire for denying the existence of Islamophobia

B.C. cryptocurrency exchange gets court orders amid hunt for $180M in assets

Gerald Cotten, CEO and sole director of the trading platform QuadrigaCX, was travelling in India on Dec. 9 when he died suddenly

Leaving Stettler County wasn’t his choice, says county planner who lost his job at height of Paradise Shores controversy

Things taken out of context and he was made target in attempts to stop development says van der Bank

Most Read