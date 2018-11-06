‘Tis Toys for Tickets time again with donations going to Red Deer Christmas Bureau

More than 300 toys were collected last year for children to wake up with a gift on Christmas morning

People who get parking tickets between November 1 and 30 can once again pay their ticket with a toy in the City of Red Deer’s Toys for Tickets program.

All donations go to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau to ensure children in need can wake up to a gift on Christmas morning.

“This is a very popular program,” said Fred Dieno, parking coordinator. “Last year, more than 300 toys were collected and delivered to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau.”

We have collected more than 5,800 toys, games, gift cards and more since we started doing this in 2007.”

Toy donations in lieu of parking tickets will be accepted Nov. 29th and 30th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall.

All gifts must be new and unwrapped in their original packaging. The early ticket payment rate will remain in effect when the ticket is paid for with a toy; however, the value of the toy must equal to or exceed the amount owed on the parking ticket. A receipt must be presented at the time of payment, and if the toy is valued lower than the price of the ticket, the difference must be paid.

Gifts for older children aged 10 to 16 are in especially high demand. Gifts such as craft sets, movie passes, books, electronics, sports equipment and gift cards are encouraged. Anyone who does not receive a ticket but would like to donate to the program is welcome to participate.

For more information about the Toys for Tickets program, please contact Parking Administration at 403-342-8185 or visit www.reddeer.ca/toysfortickets.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

B.C. attorney general doesn't name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all
Red Deer hospital launches veteran recognition program

