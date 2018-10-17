Tickets for Kinsmen Dream Home Lottery available until Dec. 31st

The Red Deer home is valued at over $750,000

Tickets for the Kinsmen Dream Home Lottery are available for purchase until Dec. 31st.

The home, which is located at 157 Longmire Close, is valued at $750,750 (GST included).

As the main fundraising project of the Kinsmen Club of Red Deer, the money raised from the tickets purchased stays within the community and goes towards many incredible community initiatives, whether that’s with the Red Deer Food Bank, the Hospice Society, the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter or others.

Tickets are $100 for one ticket, $250 for three and $375 for five. 50/50 tickets are $10 for one, $25 for four and $50 for 10.

The home, created by True-Line Homes, is open for viewing Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found at www.reddeerkinsmen.com.