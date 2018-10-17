The Kinsmen Dream Home is located at 157 Longmire Close. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Tickets for Kinsmen Dream Home Lottery available until Dec. 31st

The Red Deer home is valued at over $750,000

Tickets for the Kinsmen Dream Home Lottery are available for purchase until Dec. 31st.

The home, which is located at 157 Longmire Close, is valued at $750,750 (GST included).

As the main fundraising project of the Kinsmen Club of Red Deer, the money raised from the tickets purchased stays within the community and goes towards many incredible community initiatives, whether that’s with the Red Deer Food Bank, the Hospice Society, the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter or others.

Tickets are $100 for one ticket, $250 for three and $375 for five. 50/50 tickets are $10 for one, $25 for four and $50 for 10.

The home, created by True-Line Homes, is open for viewing Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found at www.reddeerkinsmen.com.

Previous story
Canada ban on asbestos takes effect but mining residues are exempt

Just Posted

The Sadies slide into the City on Nov. 6th

Popular band gearing up for a show at The Hideout

Recreational pot is now officially legal

Here are some things you need to know and how legal recreational pot will affect you in Red Deer

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

Alberta readies itself for cannabis sales with 17 stores (for now) and a new provincial website

WATCH: Canadian Finals Rodeo only two weeks away

Mayor calls CFR an opportunity to showcase Red Deer

POLL: Are you excited about the legalization of cannabis

Pot will be legal as of Oct. 17th

VIDEO: First legal cannabis purchases as midnight strikes in eastern Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador was the first province to kick off the sale of cannabis, just after midnight local time

B.C. Lions look to cement CFL playoff spot with victory over Eskimos

B.C. can cement a post-season berth in the wild West Division on Friday night with a home win over the Edmonton Eskimos

Canada ban on asbestos takes effect but mining residues are exempt

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna plans to announce the new regulations implementing the ban on Thursday in Ottawa

Harry and Meghan bring rain to drought-stricken Outback town

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Demand for legalized cannabis in early hours draws lineups, heavy web traffic

Government-run and privately operated sales portals went live at 12:01 a.m. local time across Canada, eliciting a wave of demand.

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set to make parole pitch today

Paul Bernardo, whose very name became synonymous with sadistic sexual perversion, is expected to plead for release on Wednesday.

Scope of Hurricane Michael’s fury becomes clearer in Florida Panhandle

Nearly 137,000 Florida customers remain without power from the Gulf of Mexico to the Georgia border

Streamlined pardon process for pot possession convictions in Canada

Feds say legalization is first step towards objectives of getting pot out of the hands of kids and eliminating black market

U.S. pot firm urges Trump to deny Canadian producers ‘competitive advantage’

The challenge for U.S. firms lies in the fact that while recreational cannabis is legal in nine states and medicinal pot in 22 others, it remains illegal under federal law

Most Read