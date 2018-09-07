Tickets for 2019 Canada Winter Games on sale Sept. 10th

Tickets and passes to the largest multi-sport and cultural event in the country go on sale to the public on Sept. 10th, at 10 a.m.
For more information visit https://www.canadagames.ca/2019/tickets-2019-canada-winter-games-sale-september-10
The Games run Feb. 15th to March 3rd
Vancouver-based band riding the wave of latest disc Foolish Games
Alberta 511 reported significant traffic delays after the incident Friday afternoon
David Gilmore of Gilmore Guitars has founded GuitarZ For KidZ Red Deer
The Rotary Club of Red Deer East presents ‘Gala Luau’ on Sept. 22nd
Public invited to join Red Deer Emergency Services for Memorial March Sept. 9th
Eight Netflix films will screen at TIFF in the coming days, marking the largest number of movies the company has ever brought to the festival.
QB Mitch Simmons throws 4 TDs; Richard Jans catches 3
Supervisors will also be given directions on how to recognize whether their troops are high
Matthew de Grood stabbed five people at a party after hearing what he thought was the voice of the devil
Team didn’t comment, but indicated it’s ‘acknowledging increased sensitivity’ to image in Canada
Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Niagara regional police officers were looking at a number of residences in city south of Toronto
Police looking for man driving a stolen cube van with Edmonton Fast Freight Service Friday morning
The Union of B.C. Municipalities has tabled a resolution asking the provincial government to provide local governments with $50 million of the projected provincial cannabis excise tax revenue.
Selected artwork to be displayed for two weeks at the Games festival site downtown Red Deer
Red Deer to feature many exciting acts during the CFR
Nike unveiled the deal with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback this week, who’s known for starting protests among NFL players over police brutality and racial inequality.