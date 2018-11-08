Three youth arrested after robbing a store with a fake gun

Red Deer RCMP seized replica handgun and knives during the arrests

Red Deer RCMP arrested three male youths early this morning after they robbed a north Red Deer convenience store with an imitation firearm then attempted to flee police by hiding in a wooded area in the Pines neighbourhood.

At 2 a.m. on Nov. 8th, RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store in the 7100 block of Gaetz Avenue, after three males wearing face coverings and wielding a firearm demanded cigarettes and cash from the convenience store staff person, then fled on foot toward Piper Drive and Page Avenue.

RCMP contained the area and located two of the suspects as they ran into a wooded area near Pines School. Police officers surrounded the area and the two surrendered to police without incident. Police located the third suspect hiding nearby and took him into custody, also without incident. RCMP seized replica handgun and knives during the arrests, as well as the stolen cash and cigarettes.

The staff person was not injured during the armed robbery.

A 15-year-old boy will face charges including robbery with a firearm, wearing a disguise with intent, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy each face charges of robbery with a firearm and wearing a disguise with intent. Their names cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

