Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine

The small plane departed from Pembroke, Ontario

Police in Maine say three people have died after a small plane that departed from Pembroke, Ont., and was headed for Prince Edward Island crashed near a small airport.

State police say the crash happened at about 11 a.m. on Monday near Greenville Municipal Airport.

RELATED: One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Police did not immediately release the names of the people killed in the crash.

A spokesman for the FAA says the small, twin-engine plane crashed on approach to the airport.

Greenville is about 240 kilometres north of Portland.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Higher interest rates to hit younger, middle-income households
Next story
B.C. woman’s obituary casts spotlight on medical profession’s ‘fat shaming’

Just Posted

Heat warning in place for Central Alberta region

Highs are expected to reach 31C Monday afternoon

Red Deer arm wrestler prepares for biggest fight

Matt Mask heads to Los Angeles for WAL Supermatch Showdown Series

WATCH: Centrefest brings out many entertainers

Red Deerians enjoy a variety of street performance acts

‘Accessible Heritage Community Garden’ set up at Fort Normandeau

Garden Tour and grand opening held July 27th

Canadian icon Fred Penner coming to Bo’s

Alberta Culture Days event supports MAG, Symphony

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

B.C. woman’s obituary casts spotlight on medical profession’s ‘fat shaming’

Ellen Maud Bennett, of Victoria, died on May 11 after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer

Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine

The small plane departed from Pembroke, Ontario

Higher interest rates to hit younger, middle-income households

The Bank of Canada recently raised its trend-setting interest rate for the fourth time in a year

NASCAR Pinty’s Series Luxxur 300 at Edmonton International Raceway

Canadian NASCAR circuit stops in Wetaskiwin July 28

Funerals held for two killed in Torontos Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting

What does Mueller have? Manafort trial offers glimpse

The trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman will open this week with tales of lavish spending on properties and clothing.

California wildfires claim more lives; crews make progress

Thousands more fled their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California.

Dozens of wildfires out of control in Ontario

Ontario firefighters have been fighting the fires with the help of their counterparts from other provinces, as well as the United States and Mexico

Most Read