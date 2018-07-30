Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine

Police in Maine say three people have died after a small plane that departed from Pembroke, Ont., and was headed for Prince Edward Island crashed near a small airport.

State police say the crash happened at about 11 a.m. on Monday near Greenville Municipal Airport.

Police did not immediately release the names of the people killed in the crash.

A spokesman for the FAA says the small, twin-engine plane crashed on approach to the airport.

Greenville is about 240 kilometres north of Portland.

