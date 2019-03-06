The last Blockbuster in the world

Bend, Oregon now has last Blockbuster store in world

The Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon became the last one in the US last year. And now it’s the only one in the world.

The Bulletin reports that a Blockbuster store in Perth, Australia is closing later this month, leaving the Bend franchise alone on the planet.

Blockbuster stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, closed last July.

READ MORE: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announces he has pancreatic cancer

The yellow-and-blue themed movie rental stores were once everywhere, with 9,000 stores worldwide.

But competition from on-demand movie-streaming services like Netflix and Hulu forced Blockbuster to declare bankruptcy in 2010.

The company closed all of its corporate-owned stores in 2014.

The remaining franchised stores kept closing until the Bend Blockbuster was the last one.

Manager Sandi Harding says the store is a tourist attraction and won’t close anytime soon.

READ MORE: ‘I’ve been assassinated.’ R. Kelly denies sex abuse claims

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.