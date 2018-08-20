file photo

The 7th annual Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock event on Aug. 24th

Red Deer event will feature some of the best in bull, bronc, bareback and stock

The 7th annual Glencross Invitiational Rodeo Charity Roughstock event, presented by ATB Financial and the Calgary Flames Foundation is back Aug. 24th.

The event, held at the Stockmens Pavilion, has raised over $1.2 million for the Ronald McDonald House of Central Alberta and Every Kid Every Community Program through the Hockey Alberta Foundation.

The roughstock event will feature three events including bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding.

“We bring 12 people in each event and then bring the top four in each event back for their short go round for a chance to win a year lease on a Dodge truck,” said Curtis Glencross, an organizer and former Calgary Flames player, adding that there will be a total of 36 riders.

Taking place at 6:30 p.m. is the pre-rodeo, an introduction of this year’s sponsor family from the Ronald McDonald House, the McKenzie Family and the opening ceremony.

The rodeo will then take place at around 7 p.m. featuring some of the best in bull, bronc, bareback and stock.

“One of the guys coming back – Layton Green – he won our event last year. We have three-time winner and Canadian champion Scott Schiffner – probably one of the most well-known bull riders in Canada – he’ll be there. We’ve got a great line-up of guys and stock,” said Glencross.

A concert and beer gardens with Gord Bamford’s band backing up some national songwriters like Buddy Owens and Galen Griffin will then take place.

Admission to the event is $30 for adults and $15 for youth (ages 6-17.) For tickets, visit www.ticketsalberta.com.

Previous story
Smoke from B.C. wildfires prompts air quality advisories across Western Canada
Next story
Trudeau formally announces he’ll run again in 2019

Just Posted

The 7th annual Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock event on Aug. 24th

Red Deer event will feature some of the best in bull, bronc, bareback and stock

Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation hosting a drive-in movie fundraiser

Excitement building as the big event draws closer

Buccaneers pillage Calgary Wolfpack 38-13 in AFL semifinal

Bucs’ looking to take down Monarchs for the AFL Championship

History lives during Fort Normandeau Days

Annual celebration of culture and history runs Aug. 25th and 26th

Central Alberta Yogathon raising awareness for mental health

Funds raised go towards the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Smoke from B.C. wildfires prompts air quality advisories across Western Canada

A massive cloud of smoke hangs over B.C. and Alberta due to wildfires

Pope on sex abuse: “We showed no care for the little ones”

In response to the Pennsylvania report, Francis labeled the misconduct “crimes”

Ottawa announces $189M to extend employment insurance for seasonal workers

The pilot project provides seasonal workers with up to five more weeks of benefits

Trump rages on Mueller following Times report

Trump takes to Twitter calling Robert Mueller “disgraced and discredited”

Canadians fear for relatives trapped amid flooding in Indian state of Kerala

More than 800,000people have been displaced by floods and landslides

Fast food chains look to capitalize on vegetarian, vegan trend with new items

Seven per cent of Canadians consider themselves vegetarians and 2.3 per cent identify as vegans

‘Hard on water:’ Smoke not the only long-range effect of wildfires

The project began more than 10 years ago after southern Alberta’s 2003 Lost Creek fire

Most Read