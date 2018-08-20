The 7th annual Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock event on Aug. 24th

Red Deer event will feature some of the best in bull, bronc, bareback and stock

The 7th annual Glencross Invitiational Rodeo Charity Roughstock event, presented by ATB Financial and the Calgary Flames Foundation is back Aug. 24th.

The event, held at the Stockmens Pavilion, has raised over $1.2 million for the Ronald McDonald House of Central Alberta and Every Kid Every Community Program through the Hockey Alberta Foundation.

The roughstock event will feature three events including bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding.

“We bring 12 people in each event and then bring the top four in each event back for their short go round for a chance to win a year lease on a Dodge truck,” said Curtis Glencross, an organizer and former Calgary Flames player, adding that there will be a total of 36 riders.

Taking place at 6:30 p.m. is the pre-rodeo, an introduction of this year’s sponsor family from the Ronald McDonald House, the McKenzie Family and the opening ceremony.

The rodeo will then take place at around 7 p.m. featuring some of the best in bull, bronc, bareback and stock.

“One of the guys coming back – Layton Green – he won our event last year. We have three-time winner and Canadian champion Scott Schiffner – probably one of the most well-known bull riders in Canada – he’ll be there. We’ve got a great line-up of guys and stock,” said Glencross.

A concert and beer gardens with Gord Bamford’s band backing up some national songwriters like Buddy Owens and Galen Griffin will then take place.

Admission to the event is $30 for adults and $15 for youth (ages 6-17.) For tickets, visit www.ticketsalberta.com.