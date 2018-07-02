In this handout photo released by Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center, Thai rescue teams walk inside cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in northern Thailand where the boys and their coach have been missing more than a week. (Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center via AP)

Thai boys and coach found alive in cave where they went missing

All 12 boys and their coach were found alive says a Thai official

A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach have been found alive in the cave where they went missing over a week ago in northern Thailand.

Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said late Monday that the 13 were being rescued.

RELATED: Thai prime minister to families of missing boys: Have faith

He said, “We found them safe. But the operation isn’t over.”

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach went missing when flooding trapped them after entering the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province on June 23.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other
Next story
PM addresses groping allegation of Creston reporter

Just Posted

Vaulters from across Canada prepare for vaulting qualifier in Ponoka

Qualifier will see 119 teams across the country compete

WATCH: Central Albertans celebrate Canada Day

Red Deer’s Bower Ponds packed with activities for all ages

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Dear Rouge heading to the City for Westerner Days

Latest CD, Phases, was released earlier this year

Individual attempting to avoid arrest pronounced dead in vehicle collision

Other driver treated on scene for minor injuries

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

PM addresses groping allegation of Creston reporter

Trudeau says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

Thai boys and coach found alive in cave where they went missing

All 12 boys and their coach were found alive says a Thai official

Ponoka Stampede heads into final day

Some Ponoka and area competitors remain in the hunt for a Stampede title

Trudeau congratulates Lopez Obrador on winning Mexican presidency

Donald Trump has also congratulated Lopez Obrador on winning the presidency

US plans for dismantling NKorea nukes may face resistance

John Bolton said it would be to the North’s advantage to co-operate to see sanctions lifted quickly

FBI arrest man in alleged July 4 attack plan in Cleveland

The individual was arrested for “attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization”

LA-Bron: James agrees to 4-year contract with Lakers

James is saying goodbye to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Edmonton International Raceway 50th birthday

EIR held anniversary for track on Canada Day, July 1

Most Read