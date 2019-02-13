Texas woman finds tiger in house, tells dispatch: ‘I’m not lying’

Tiger was nicknamed ‘Tyson’ after ‘The Hangover’ movie

A woman who called Houston’s non-emergency dispatch line after discovering a tiger inside a cage at an abandoned home told the shocked dispatcher: “I’m not lying.”

The Houston Chronicle obtained a recording of the call after animal rescue workers found the well-fed animal resting on a bed of hay Monday inside a cage they said could be easily opened.

Police say a group of people looking for a place to smoke marijuana happened across the tiger on Monday. The woman told the dispatcher: “It’s pretty big.” Authorities say the animal weighed 350 pounds (159 kilograms).

Investigators have leads into who owned the tiger but say it may not be the person who owns the property.

The tiger has been moved to an animal sanctuary in Texas. The tiger was nicknamed “Tyson” after the movie “The Hangover.”

VIDEO: Texas man on a tractor leads police on slow chase

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian study links teenage pot use to increased risk of suicidal behaviour
Next story
Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Just Posted

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza officially opens

Facility will host an array of cultural events and concerts during the Winter Games

Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band head to The Krossing

Few have tackled the smoky magic of the blues quite like Brown

Scott Helman to fire up the Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza March 1st

Helman set to hit the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Two Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools students will be Games torchbearers

The two students applied in their home country of Kenya before arriving to Canada

Sherlock Holmes series continues with The Final Problem

Shows run in Red Deer’s Nickle Studio from Feb. 21st to 23rd

VIDEO: Trudeau surprised, puzzled by Wilson-Raybould’s resignation

The justice minister resigned from the federal cabinet on Monday

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Leduc RCMP investigate robbery in City of Leduc

Bank robbery suspect passes note to teller demanding cash

Scientists think B.C.’s volcanoes hold the key to understanding its climate

They want to understand how ice sheets have behaved in British Columbia in the past

Michelle Obama’s Grammy appearance did not impress mom

Her mom asked if she had seen any of the ‘real stars’

Unhappy with deal, Trump still doesn’t expect a new shutdown

Lawmakers tentatively agreed to a deal that would provide nearly $1.4 billion for border barriers

Jason Kenney pushes for lower minimum wage for youth, alcohol servers

The United Conservative Party leaders says it would help struggling restaurants stay in business

Look south to discover the future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

Study finds comparisons for future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

Most Read