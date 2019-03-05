Teen killed in Winnipeg home invasion

Parents of teen came to Canada for better life

A Manitoba politician says the parents of a teenager killed during a random home invasion came to the province looking for the Canadian dream — a better life for their only child.

“What do you do after this?” Jon Reyes, a government legislature member, said Tuesday.

“Their bakery is now closed for a week and they are not thinking about their business anymore. They are thinking about their son who was supposed to graduate this year.”

Jaime Adao, 17, was with his grandmother when someone broke in to the family’s Winnipeg home on Sunday night. Police said his parents were out at the time and the boy managed to call 911 for help.

Const. Rob Carver said Monday that hearing the recording of the 911 call was difficult and something he would “never personally get over.”

Officers arrived within four minutes of the call and found the boy being attacked with a weapon. Officers shot at the attacker. Both he and the teen were rushed to hospital.

READ MORE: Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Adao died of his injuries. A 29-year-old suspect is in hospital and police have said charges are pending.

Reyes said the Adao family is like many others in the city’s large and vibrant Filipino business community. They came to Manitoba through the provincial nominee program as labourers and eventually opened two successful bakeries.

Jamie often worked at Jimel’s bakeries, said Reyes, and the family always opened their home and business to support others in the community.

“This is a success story, true immigrant success story. They come here and they want to give a better life (to) their child.”

For Jamie to be killed, Reyes said, is very sad.

READ MORE: 630 dogs rescued from U.S. home

Members of the city’s Filipino community took to social media to share their shock over what police called a senseless killing. They remembered the teenager, who was a Grade 12 student at Technical Vocational High School, as someone who was well-liked and touched many people’s lives.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the parents said it also wanted to start a baking class in memory of the teen, who was often called “Jimboy.”

“We know that baking is very close to his heart and he has so much love and passion for it,” said the fundraising page.

“It was so unfortunate that a very innocent, God-fearing, loving, sweet, respectful kid, a very kind 17-year-old boy, full of life, with wonderful vision and dreams will suddenly, brutally die (by) someone’s hand.

“His life was taken just like that.”

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Central Alberta seriously behind in healthcare infrastructure funding
Next story
Travel-related measles case confirmed in Toronto

Just Posted

Central Alberta seriously behind in healthcare infrastructure funding

Local doctors call on government to immediately commit funding to redevelop Red Deer hospital

Red Deer College becomes Red Deer University

Historic naming announcement was culmination of months of community consultations

Patients notified about potential scabies exposure at Red Deer hospital

About 200 individuals potentially exposed, no ongoing risk

Safe Harbour gets approval for temporary warming centre and overnight shelter with 26 beds

This will be operational from May 1st 2019 to March 31st 2020

WATCH: Province gives Red Deer Wastewater Treatment plant $49.2 million boost

Grant will add 15 years of capacity to plant serving much of Central Alberta

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Fracking well linked to Monday earthquake suspended

Alberta Energy Regulator order Vesta Energy Ltd. to suspend those operations

Travel-related measles case confirmed in Toronto

Others may have been exposed when a family travelled through Pearson International Airport

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for government to investigate

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

The unidentified patient was diagnosed with HIV in 2003

Most Read